Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    FIFA World Cup Qualifier: Cristian Romero to miss Argentina's next match against Venezuela

    Cristiano Romero was yellow carded after Argentina's 2-1 loss to Colombia and the defender is set to miss the next World Cup qualifier versus Venezuela in October. 

    FIFA World Cup Qualifier: Cristian Romero to miss Argentina's next match against Venezuela
    Author
    Sreejith CR
    First Published Sep 11, 2024, 7:41 PM IST | Last Updated Sep 11, 2024, 7:42 PM IST

    Argentina's 12-game winning run came to an end in Barranquilla on Tuesday (local time) as the reigning world champions were beaten 2-1 by Colombia in the FIFA World Cup qualifier. Yerson Mosquera and James Rodriguez netted either side if Nicolas Gonzalez's equaliser, helping the hosts secure all three points at Estadio Metropolitano.

    Also read: FIFA World Cup Qualifier: Colombia stun Argentina, Paraguay beat Brazil

    Argentina defender Cristian Romero ended the match without any card but the defender touched the champions badge on his jersey on his way off the pitch and the referee gave a yellow card to the Tottenham Hotspur man.  The 26-year-old previously got a yellow card in the World Cup qualifier against Uruguay and now he will miss La Albiceleste's next fixture versus Venezuela in October. 

    Romero has been a key player in Lionel Scaloni's set up. The left-footed defender has played 38 matches for the national team so far, winning the 2022 World Cup and two Copa America titles. He along with veteran Nicolas Otamendi forms a solid partnership in the central defense and off late Scaloni has added Lisandro Martinez, making it a three-man defence. 

    Despite the defeat, Argentina are occupying top spot in the CONMEBOL 2026 World Cup qualifying table, having collected 18 points from eight games, four clear of second-placed Colombia. La Albiceleste will play the likes of Venezuela and Bolivia next month. 

    Also read: Argentina boss Lionel Scaloni laments penalty decision in 2-1 loss to Colombia

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    football Argentina boss Lionel Scaloni laments penalty decision in 2-1 loss to Colombia scr

    Argentina boss Lionel Scaloni laments penalty decision in 2-1 loss to Colombia

    football UEFA Nations League 2024-25: Harry Kane scores twice in 100th appearance as England beat Finland 2-0 scr

    UEFA Nations League 2024-25: Harry Kane scores twice in 100th appearance as England beat Finland 2-0

    football FIFA World Cup Qualifier: Colombia stun Argentina, Paraguay beat Brazil scr

    FIFA World Cup Qualifier: Colombia stun Argentina, Paraguay beat Brazil

    football Mauricio Pochettino appointed as head coach of USA national team scr

    Mauricio Pochettino appointed as head coach of USA national team

    football Mexico vs Canada: International friendly live streaming and probable lineups scr

    Mexico vs Canada: International friendly live streaming and probable lineups

    Recent Stories

    Tamil Nadu: Actor Jiiva involved in near-fatal car crash en route to Chennai, lashes out at onlookers dmn

    Tamil Nadu: Actor Jiiva involved in near-fatal car crash en route to Chennai, lashes out at onlookers

    Uttar Pradesh Horror! Couple, their 2-year-old son mowed down by train while filming reels on railway tracks shk

    Uttar Pradesh Horror! Couple, their 2-year-old son mowed down by train while filming reels on railway tracks

    From Thar to Benz: Indian cricketer Yashasvi Jaiswal's car collection dmn

    From Thar to Benz: Indian cricketer Yashasvi Jaiswal's car collection

    60% of people are missing these 4 essential nutrients for heart, bone, and immune health RTM

    60% of people are missing these 4 essential nutrients for heart, bone, and immune health

    Photos Janhvi Kapoor looks stunning in Kanjivaram silk saree; perfect choice for THIS festival season RBA

    Photos: Janhvi Kapoor looks stunning in Kanjivaram silk saree; perfect choice for THIS festival season

    Recent Videos

    EXCLUSIVE: 'I was not ready to....' 'Vaishali' actor Suparna Anand REVEALS why she left industry asianet news anr

    EXCLUSIVE: 'I was not ready to....' 'Vaishali' actor Suparna Anand REVEALS why she left film industry

    Video Icon
    National Sports Day 2024: Paris Olympics stars Manu, Sarabjot & more reflect on PM Modi's support (WATCH) snt

    National Sports Day 2024: Paris Olympics stars Manu, Sarabjot & more reflect on PM Modi's support (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH) AJR

    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Exclusive: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out watch anr

    EXCLUSIVE: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH) AJR

    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH)

    Video Icon