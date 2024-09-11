FIFA World Cup Qualifier: Cristian Romero to miss Argentina's next match against Venezuela

Cristiano Romero was yellow carded after Argentina's 2-1 loss to Colombia and the defender is set to miss the next World Cup qualifier versus Venezuela in October.

Argentina's 12-game winning run came to an end in Barranquilla on Tuesday (local time) as the reigning world champions were beaten 2-1 by Colombia in the FIFA World Cup qualifier. Yerson Mosquera and James Rodriguez netted either side if Nicolas Gonzalez's equaliser, helping the hosts secure all three points at Estadio Metropolitano.

Argentina defender Cristian Romero ended the match without any card but the defender touched the champions badge on his jersey on his way off the pitch and the referee gave a yellow card to the Tottenham Hotspur man. The 26-year-old previously got a yellow card in the World Cup qualifier against Uruguay and now he will miss La Albiceleste's next fixture versus Venezuela in October.

Romero has been a key player in Lionel Scaloni's set up. The left-footed defender has played 38 matches for the national team so far, winning the 2022 World Cup and two Copa America titles. He along with veteran Nicolas Otamendi forms a solid partnership in the central defense and off late Scaloni has added Lisandro Martinez, making it a three-man defence.

Despite the defeat, Argentina are occupying top spot in the CONMEBOL 2026 World Cup qualifying table, having collected 18 points from eight games, four clear of second-placed Colombia. La Albiceleste will play the likes of Venezuela and Bolivia next month.

