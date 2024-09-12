Mikel Arteta: Arsenal manager agrees new three-year deal, set to stay still 2027

Arteta, who served as Pep Guardiola's assistant at Manchester City for almost three years, took charge of the Gunners in December 2019 and his contract was due to expire at the end of the current season.

As per reports from The Athletic, Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has agreed a new three-year contract with the Premier League club, that will keep him at Emirates Stadium till 2027. The Spaniard took charge of the Gunners in 2019 and his contract was due to expire at the end of the current season.

Arteta, who served as Pep Guardiola's assistant at Manchester City for almost three years (2016-2019), replaced compatriot Unai Emery as Arsenal boss in December 2019. Though the Spanish tactician managed to secure a below par eighth-place finishes in his first two Premier League seasons at Emirates, he led them to 2019-20 FA Cup title.

Arsenal have finished second to Manchester City in the Premier League in the last two seasons and the 42-year-old is aiming to cross the final hurdle this time around, and help the Gunners clinch the league title for the first time since 2003-04.

Arsenal have started the 2024-25 Premier League season positively, wining the first two games, but they were held to a 1-1 draw against Brighton & Hove Albion last time out. Gunners will next travel to Tottenham Hotspur Stadium for the much anticipated North London derby on Sunday (September 15).

Arteta has couple of issues to be sorted out as captain Martin Odegaard injured his ankle while on international duty with Norway and the midfielder is unlikely to be available for the upcoming match. Meanwhile defensive midfielder Declan Rice will be missing the high-voltage clash with a suspension.

