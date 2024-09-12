Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    FIFA WC qualifiers: Cameraman claims Argentina goalkeeper Martinez slapped him after loss to Colombia (WATCH)

    Jhonny Jackson, a cameraman from Caracoal Television and RCN Deportes, claimed the incident happened at Estadio Metropolitano as he was filming the 32-year-old gloveman greeting players after the match ended.

    football FIFA WC qualifiers: Cameraman claims Argentina goalkeeper Martinez slapped him after loss to Colombia (WATCH) scr
    Author
    Sreejith CR
    First Published Sep 12, 2024, 10:38 AM IST | Last Updated Sep 12, 2024, 10:38 AM IST

    Argentina goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez is accused of slapping cameraman after his side's 2-1 defeat to Colombia in the 2026 FIFA World Cup Qualifying match on Tuesday (local time). Jhonny Jackson, a cameraman from Caracoal Television and RCN Deportes, claimed the incident happened at Estadio Metropolitano as he was filming the 32-year-old gloveman greeting other players after the match ended.

    Also read: FIFA World Cup Qualifier: Colombia stun Argentina, Paraguay beat Brazil

    “Out of the blue he slapped me,” Jackson told RCN Deportes on Wednesday. “I felt angry, very angry. I was working, just like he was. He was playing and I was shooting with my camera.”

    He also sent a message to Martínez: “Dibu, my brother, how are you? I am Jhonny Jackson, the cameraman you assaulted in the match against Colombia, I wanted to tell you it is all good, my brother. Everyone has lost a match in their life. This defeat clearly meant a lot to you. But look ahead, Dibu.” 

    Colombia’s association of sports journalists, known as ACORD, wants FIFA to take action against Martinez. It's president Favier Hoyos Hernandez said in a statement “As the journalistic authority in this country, ACORD wants FIFA to produce an exemplary sanction against Mr. Emiliano Dibu Martínez, who is no role model for new generations,” 

    Argentina saw their 12-game winning run across all competitions come an end in Barranquilla courtesy of one goal each from Yerson Mosquera and James Rodriguez, either side of Nicolas Gonzalez's equaliser. Despite the defeat, Lionel Scaloni's side are occupying top spot in the CONMEBOL World Cup Qualifier standings, having collected 18 points from eight matches, four clear of second-placed Colombia. 

    Also read:  FIFA World Cup Qualifier: Cristian Romero to miss Argentina's next match against Venezuela 

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    FIFA World Cup Qualifier: Cristian Romero to miss Argentina's next match against Venezuela

    FIFA World Cup Qualifier: Cristian Romero to miss Argentina's next match against Venezuela

    football Argentina boss Lionel Scaloni laments penalty decision in 2-1 loss to Colombia scr

    Argentina boss Lionel Scaloni laments penalty decision in 2-1 loss to Colombia

    football UEFA Nations League 2024-25: Harry Kane scores twice in 100th appearance as England beat Finland 2-0 scr

    UEFA Nations League 2024-25: Harry Kane scores twice in 100th appearance as England beat Finland 2-0

    football FIFA World Cup Qualifier: Colombia stun Argentina, Paraguay beat Brazil scr

    FIFA World Cup Qualifier: Colombia stun Argentina, Paraguay beat Brazil

    football Mauricio Pochettino appointed as head coach of USA national team scr

    Mauricio Pochettino appointed as head coach of USA national team

    Recent Stories

    Malaika Arora's father post-mortem report OUT: Did Anil Mehta die due to 'multiple injuries'? Report suggests RBA

    Malaika Arora's father post-mortem report OUT: Did Anil Mehta die due to 'multiple injuries'? Report suggests

    Frog leg found in samosa of Bikaner sweets in Ghaziabad's Indirapuram; viral video sparks concern (WATCH) shk

    Frog leg found in samosa of Bikaner sweets in Ghaziabad’s Indirapuram; viral video sparks concern (WATCH)

    MTV Video Music Awards: Taylor Swift, Billie Eilish win big! See full list of winners RKK

    MTV Video Music Awards: Taylor Swift, Billie Eilish win big! See full list of winners

    'The Kapil Sharma Show' new season: Sunil Grover hints at exciting changes and date reveal, Read more NTI

    'The Kapil Sharma Show' new season: Sunil Grover hints at exciting changes and date reveal, Read more

    Suicide in India: Understanding the importance of mental health in light of recent tragedy RBA

    Suicide in India: Understanding the importance of mental health in light of recent tragedy

    Recent Videos

    EXCLUSIVE: 'I was not ready to....' 'Vaishali' actor Suparna Anand REVEALS why she left industry asianet news anr

    EXCLUSIVE: 'I was not ready to....' 'Vaishali' actor Suparna Anand REVEALS why she left film industry

    Video Icon
    National Sports Day 2024: Paris Olympics stars Manu, Sarabjot & more reflect on PM Modi's support (WATCH) snt

    National Sports Day 2024: Paris Olympics stars Manu, Sarabjot & more reflect on PM Modi's support (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH) AJR

    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Exclusive: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out watch anr

    EXCLUSIVE: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH) AJR

    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH)

    Video Icon