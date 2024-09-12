FIFA WC qualifiers: Cameraman claims Argentina goalkeeper Martinez slapped him after loss to Colombia (WATCH)

Jhonny Jackson, a cameraman from Caracoal Television and RCN Deportes, claimed the incident happened at Estadio Metropolitano as he was filming the 32-year-old gloveman greeting players after the match ended.

Argentina goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez is accused of slapping cameraman after his side's 2-1 defeat to Colombia in the 2026 FIFA World Cup Qualifying match on Tuesday (local time). Jhonny Jackson, a cameraman from Caracoal Television and RCN Deportes, claimed the incident happened at Estadio Metropolitano as he was filming the 32-year-old gloveman greeting other players after the match ended.

Also read: FIFA World Cup Qualifier: Colombia stun Argentina, Paraguay beat Brazil

“Out of the blue he slapped me,” Jackson told RCN Deportes on Wednesday. “I felt angry, very angry. I was working, just like he was. He was playing and I was shooting with my camera.”

He also sent a message to Martínez: “Dibu, my brother, how are you? I am Jhonny Jackson, the cameraman you assaulted in the match against Colombia, I wanted to tell you it is all good, my brother. Everyone has lost a match in their life. This defeat clearly meant a lot to you. But look ahead, Dibu.”

Colombia’s association of sports journalists, known as ACORD, wants FIFA to take action against Martinez. It's president Favier Hoyos Hernandez said in a statement “As the journalistic authority in this country, ACORD wants FIFA to produce an exemplary sanction against Mr. Emiliano Dibu Martínez, who is no role model for new generations,”

Argentina saw their 12-game winning run across all competitions come an end in Barranquilla courtesy of one goal each from Yerson Mosquera and James Rodriguez, either side of Nicolas Gonzalez's equaliser. Despite the defeat, Lionel Scaloni's side are occupying top spot in the CONMEBOL World Cup Qualifier standings, having collected 18 points from eight matches, four clear of second-placed Colombia.

Also read: FIFA World Cup Qualifier: Cristian Romero to miss Argentina's next match against Venezuela

Latest Videos