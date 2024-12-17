Chelsea's Mykhailo Mudryk provisionally suspended after failing drugs test, club confirm FA investigation

Chelsea's Mykhailo Mudryk has been provisionally suspended from football after a routine urine test yielded an "adverse finding", despite the player denying knowingly using banned substances.

football Chelsea's Mykhailo Mudryk provisionally suspended after failing drugs test, club confirm FA investigation dmn
Author
Deepu Mohan
First Published Dec 17, 2024, 4:37 PM IST | Last Updated Dec 17, 2024, 4:37 PM IST

London: Chelsea has issued a statement confirming that the club's Ukrainian winger Mykhailo Mudryk has failed drugs test after a recent routine urine test yielded  an "adverse finding" and emphasized the club's and the player's full support for the FA's testing program. The statement also stated that Mudryk has never knowingly used any banned substances.

Also Read: 'I'm not good enough': Pep Guardiola questions his ability as Man City suffer 8th defeat in 11 matches (WATCH)

"Both the Club and Mykhailo fully support The FA’s testing programme and all our players, including Mykhailo, are regularly tested. Mykhailo has confirmed categorically that he has never knowingly used any banned substances. Both Mykhailo and the Club will now work with the relevant authorities to establish what has caused the adverse finding.

The Club will not be commenting any further," Chelsea FC's statement reads.

Following the findings in his urine samples, Mudryk has been provisionally suspended from football.

Mudryk, 23, has been an integral part of Chelsea's squad this season, featuring in 15 games across all competitions. However, he has been absent from the team's last five games, with manager Enzo Maresca citing illness as the reason.

The winger joined Chelsea in January 2023 from Shakhtar Donetsk in a deal worth an initial €70m.

Also Read: AUS vs IND, Gabba Test: Bumrah-Akash help India avoid follow-on; WATCH Kohli-Gambhir's high-five, Rohit smiles

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.For more reliable and latest newsTelegram subscribe to Asianet Newsable Telegram channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

2026 World Cup qualifying draw: Date, time, live stream and everything you need to know dmn

2026 World Cup qualifying draw: Date, time, live stream and everything you need to know

football La Liga 2024-25: Barcelona suffers shock defeat at Real Sociedad scr

La Liga 2024-25: Barcelona suffers shock defeat at Real Sociedad

football Serie A 2024-25: Inter Milan, Napoli play out 1-1 draw at San Siro scr

Serie A 2024-25: Inter Milan, Napoli play out 1-1 draw

football Rodri Wins Ballon dOr Award, Martinez Best Goalkeeper scr

Rodri wins Ballon d'Or 2024: Full list of winners here

football Serie A 2024-25: Moise Kean nets double as Fiorentina thrash Roma 5-1 scr

Serie A 2024-25: Moise Kean nets double as Fiorentina thrash Roma 5-1

Recent Stories

Bengaluru: Railway board approves bypass line between Bettahalsoor and Rajanukunte vkp

Bengaluru: Railway board approves bypass line between Bettahalsoor and Rajanukunte

UP HORROR! Teen's body chopped into 17 pieces, buried in bid to hide evidence after harvester accident, 2 held shk

UP HORROR! Teen's body chopped into 17 pieces, buried in bid to hide evidence after harvester accident, 2 held

Diljit Dosanjh sips 'Kahwa', gives a glimpse of Kashmir's serenity [WATCH] ATG

Diljit Dosanjh sips 'Kahwa', gives a glimpse of Kashmir's serenity [WATCH]

MG Windsor EV to Tata Nexon EV: 5 best electric cars under Rs 20 lakhs gcw

MG Windsor EV to Tata Nexon EV: 5 best electric cars under Rs 20 lakhs

Samantha Prabhu Saree Collection Wedding Party Festive Looks Budget Friendly Sarees RBA

PHOTOS: Samantha Ruth Prabhu's saree collection for weddings, parties

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon