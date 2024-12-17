Chelsea's Mykhailo Mudryk provisionally suspended after failing drugs test, club confirm FA investigation

Chelsea's Mykhailo Mudryk has been provisionally suspended from football after a routine urine test yielded an "adverse finding", despite the player denying knowingly using banned substances.

London: Chelsea has issued a statement confirming that the club's Ukrainian winger Mykhailo Mudryk has failed drugs test after a recent routine urine test yielded an "adverse finding" and emphasized the club's and the player's full support for the FA's testing program. The statement also stated that Mudryk has never knowingly used any banned substances.

"Both the Club and Mykhailo fully support The FA’s testing programme and all our players, including Mykhailo, are regularly tested. Mykhailo has confirmed categorically that he has never knowingly used any banned substances. Both Mykhailo and the Club will now work with the relevant authorities to establish what has caused the adverse finding.

The Club will not be commenting any further," Chelsea FC's statement reads.

Following the findings in his urine samples, Mudryk has been provisionally suspended from football.

Mudryk, 23, has been an integral part of Chelsea's squad this season, featuring in 15 games across all competitions. However, he has been absent from the team's last five games, with manager Enzo Maresca citing illness as the reason.

The winger joined Chelsea in January 2023 from Shakhtar Donetsk in a deal worth an initial €70m.

