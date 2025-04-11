user
user icon

'The story continues': Liverpool fans can't keep calm as Salah signs new contract; memes explode

Mohamed Salah has signed a new contract with Liverpool FC, ending speculation about a move. The Egyptian forward's extension was met with joy from fans, who celebrated the news on social media.

Deepu Mohan
Published: Apr 11, 2025, 2:56 PM IST

Liverpool FC has announced that Mohamed Salah has signed a new contract, extending his stay at Anfield. The 32-year-old Egyptian forward's new deal comes after months of speculation about his future, with reports suggesting a potential move to the Saudi Pro League.

Also Read: Salah stays! Liverpool star's BOLD promise will give fans goosebumps

Salah joined Liverpool from Roma in 2017 and has been instrumental in the team's success. He has scored 243 goals in 394 appearances, making him the third-highest scorer in Liverpool's history.

Liverpool fans were overjoyed over the announcement as they were bracing for a likely Salah exit towards the end of the season. Social media were abuzz with memes, with a majority of them having Salah sitting atop a chair in the middle of Anfield.

"Build a statue", a X user captioned the photo. Another individual wrote, "Don't forget to wear your crown again" and used a crown emoji on the photo.

"Long live the king", said another.

Here are some of the reactions:

Salah's statement

In a statement, Salah expressed his excitement about staying with the team, citing the opportunity to win more trophies and enjoy his football. "We have a great team now... I signed because I think we have a chance to win other trophies and enjoy my football," he said. Salah also thanked the fans for their support, saying, "Keep supporting us and we'll give it our best, and hopefully in the future we're going to win more trophies."

The new contract is a significant boost for Liverpool, as they aim to win their 20th league title. With Salah, the team's future looks promising. Negotiations are still ongoing for other key players' contract extensions.

Also Read: Mohamed 'King' Salah commits to Liverpool: What his blockbuster deal means for the Reds

