Mamata Banerjee says Manchester City signed MoU to establish football school in Kolkata

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee announced Manchester City's MoU to establish a sports school in Bengal. This collaboration aims to strengthen the state's sporting ecosystem, building on the existing Manchester City Football School in Kolkata.

Author
Team Asianet Newsable
ANI |Published: Mar 26, 2025, 1:24 PM IST

London [UK], March 26 (ANI): West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee announced that Premier League defending champions Manchester City have signed a Memorandum of Understanding to set up a sports school in Bengal.

Mamata Banerjee highlighted the state's love and the rising prominence in sports and emphasised that this collaboration will further strengthen its sporting ecosystem.

Last September, Manchester City and Techno India Group announced the launch of the only Manchester City Football School in India, in Techno India Group's home city of Kolkata.

The Manchester City Football School in Kolkata will provide students with an authentic and creative football education program inspired by the coaching philosophy and methodology of the world-leading football club, which was crowned Premier League champions for a fourth successive season.

The Football School, based in Kolkata, is expected to derive benefits from the expertise of official Manchester City coaches, who will relocate to the city from Manchester to deliver a bespoke football program.

Following the announcement last year, Jorgina Busquets, Managing Director - Football Education, Recreation and Partner Clubs for City Football Group, commented, "We are delighted to be opening our first Manchester City Football School in Kolkata with Techno India Group, who are a leading education provider to children and young adults throughout West Bengal."

"We are looking forward to creating a first-class educational experience, through the presence of fully training, full-time Manchester City coaches, based on the same approach and methodology that we use in our programs in Manchester, tailored to the level of each player."

Debdut Roychowdury, Director - Techno India Group, expressed his enthusiasm for the new collaboration with Manchester City to launch the first football school of its kind in the new region, stating, "It is with immense pride and excitement that we join forces with Manchester City Football to bring their renowned football training expertise to the heart of Indian football, West Bengal." (ANI)

