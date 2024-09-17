Fermin Lopez back in group training ahead of Barcelona's Champions League opener against AS Monaco

Fermin Lopez injured himself while playing for the Spain U-21 national team during the international break earlier this month. The Spaniard was expected to be out for three weeks, but recent reports on Monday suggested they the Las Masia ace could be in line to make an earlier return.

Barcelona attacker Fermin Lopez has returned to group training after being out with a thigh injury. The 21-year-old injured himself while playing for the Spain U-21 national team during the international break earlier this month. The Spaniard was expected to be out for three weeks, but recent reports on Monday suggested they the Las Masia ace could be in line to make an earlier return.

As reported by Victor Navarro, Fermin is indeed back in group training ahead of Barcelona's 2024-25 Champions League opener away to AS Monaco on Thursday. Barca head coach Hansi Flick has been forced to deal with injuries to some of the key players, and this news comes as a timely boost to Blaugrana.

Dani Olmo was the latest to join the injury list as the 26-year-old suffered a hamstring injury during Barcelona's 4-1 La Liga win away to Girona on Sunday. The attacker scored Barca's third goal at Montilivi before being substituted because of getting injured on the hour mark.

Fermin's return to training means Flick can have a direct replacement for Olmo in the upcoming games. Olmo, who joined Barcelona from RB Leipzig this summer, is reportedly out for 4-5 weeks and is expected to return before the El Clasico next month.

Despite the injury worries, Barcelona have won all five of their league games this season and are comfortably sitting at the summit of the La Liga standings, with 15 points to their name, four clear of the chasing pack.

