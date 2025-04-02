user
Saka scores 7 minutes into comeback against Fulham, but Arsenal faces injury woes ahead of Real Madrid clash

Bukayo Saka scored seven minutes into his comeback, but Arsenal’s win over Fulham was overshadowed by Gabriel’s injury ahead of their Real Madrid clash.

Sunita Iyer
Published: Apr 2, 2025, 9:54 AM IST

Arsenal edged past Fulham with a 2-1 victory in their Premier League clash at the Emirates Stadium on Tuesday, but the result came at a cost for Mikel Arteta as key defender Gabriel Magalhaes limped off with a suspected hamstring injury. With a crucial Champions League quarter-final clash against Real Madrid looming, the Gunners’ defensive concerns continue to mount.

Bukayo Saka made a dream return from injury, scoring within seven minutes of coming on as a substitute, much to the delight of the Arsenal faithful. However, Gabriel’s injury overshadowed the victory, leaving Arteta with major concerns at the back.

Saka’s Sensational Comeback

The England star, sidelined for three months with a hamstring injury, received a roaring ovation when he entered the field. Within five touches, he found the net, heading into an open goal after Gabriel Martinelli flicked on a cross. His return is a significant boost for Arsenal’s attack as they push for silverware on multiple fronts.

Early Setback with Gabriel’s Injury

The night took an unfortunate turn early on when Gabriel pulled up while chasing back during a Fulham counterattack. The Brazilian, who had just returned from international duty, immediately signaled distress and was substituted for Jakub Kiwior. With injuries already plaguing Arsenal’s defense, including concerns over Ben White, Riccardo Calafiori, and Jurrien Timber—who also limped off late in the game—Arteta faces a selection headache ahead of their showdown with Real Madrid.

Also read: Major blow for Manchester City: Guardiola confirms injured Haaland to be out of action for 5-7 weeks

Mikel Merino Steps Up Again

Mikel Merino continued his impressive run as an emergency striker, scoring his fifth goal in eight matches. Timber set up the goal with a sharp pass to Ethan Nwaneri, whose cutback found Merino in the box. His deflected shot wrong-footed Fulham goalkeeper Bernd Leno to give Arsenal the lead.

Arsenal dominated the first half but had defensive scares throughout the game. Timber, playing at right-back, suffered a knock to his left knee following a challenge from Raul Jimenez. Despite excelling before his substitution, his condition adds to Arsenal’s growing injury woes.

Fulham’s Resurgence and Late Scare

After Arsenal doubled their lead through Saka, Fulham showed more attacking intent in the second half. David Raya denied Jimenez at 1-0, while Rodrigo Muniz and Ryan Sessegnon squandered chances for the visitors.

Muniz eventually pulled one back in stoppage time, raising the tension inside the Emirates. However, Arsenal held on for the win, moving within nine points of league leaders Liverpool and strengthening their grip on second place.

Looking Ahead to Real Madrid

While the win keeps Arsenal’s domestic hopes alive, Arteta’s biggest concern remains the availability of his defensive stalwarts for Tuesday’s Champions League clash. With Real Madrid boasting an attack featuring Kylian Mbappe, Vinicius Junior, and Jude Bellingham, Arsenal must quickly find solutions to their defensive crisis.

A crucial week awaits the Gunners, as they balance their league ambitions with their biggest European test in years.

