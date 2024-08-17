Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Arsenal begin 2024-25 Premier League season with a comprehensive 2-0 win over Wolves

    Bukayo Saka delivered a perfect cross from the right flank for Kai Havertz to head home mid-way through the first-half. The provider turned goal-scorer in the second-half when he fired home 16 minutes from time.  

    Sreejith CR
    First Published Aug 17, 2024, 11:56 PM IST | Last Updated Aug 17, 2024, 11:58 PM IST

    Arsenal got their 2024-25 campaign underway with a comprehensive 2-0 Premier League win against Wolverhampton Wanderers at Emirates Stadium on Saturday. The Gunners took the lead through Kai Havertz's header in the first-half, before Bukayo Saka doubled the lead with a powerful strike in the second half. Though Mikel Arteta's side were not at their best they had enough quality in their ranks to take all three points in front of their own fans. 

    Also read: Durand Cup 2024: East Bengal sneak through to quarterfinals after FC Goa and Shillong Lajong share points

    14 minutes into the first half, Saka tested Wolves goalkeeper Jose Sa after some brilliant footwork inside the penalty box. Three minutes later, the Englishman played a nice little one-two with Havertz on the edge of the box, but his effort was lacked venom to trouble Sa. Arsenal were clearly the better side in the first-half and took the lead through Havertz in the 25th-minute. 

    Once again Saka was in the thick of the action as the 22-year-old delivered an inch-perfect cross from the right flank for the German to head home from 10 yards out. In response, Wolves won a free-kick just outside the box, but Jeanricner Bellegarde's effort went just over the crossbar. With ten minutes remaining before the break, Jorgen Strand-Larsen got on the end of a brilliant cross by Hwang Hee-Chan, but Arsenal custodian David Raya  made a stunning save to deny the Norwegian striker. 

    The second-half was an end-to-end affair as both goalkeepers were kept on their toes, However, it was the hosts who doubled their lead thanks to Saka's individual brilliance 16 minutes from time. The 22-year-old cut inside from the right flank before firing home past Sa at the neat post. Despite taking a 2-0 lead Arteta's men weren't in complete control. Raya made a diving save to his left to keep out Pablo Sarabia's first-time volley three minutes into the injury time. 

    Also read: Liverpool earn hard fought 2-0 Premier League win against Ipswich Town

     

