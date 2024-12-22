"Adaptation period over": Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti warns Mbappe to step up ahead of 2025

Carlo Ancelotti has warned Kylian Mbappe to step up his game, citing unfulfilled potential despite promising starts in the UEFA Super Cup and Intercontinental Cup final.

As 2024 draws to a close, Carlo Ancelotti has issued a clear warning to Kylian Mbappe: it's time to step up. Despite a promising start, Mbappe's performances have not quite lived up to the hype since his summer arrival.

Despite a few setbacks early in the season, Real Madrid has recently secured the FIFA Intercontinental Cup title and remaining in contention for the La Liga crown. However, Ancelotti knows that his team's consistency is key to achieving success.

Mbappe's stats tell a story of unfulfilled potential. He has scored just two goals in the Champions League and nine in La Liga, with his most notable performances coming in the UEFA Super Cup and Intercontinental Cup final.

Ancelotti believes that Mbappe's adaptation period is now over, and it's time for him to take his game to the next level. "He's shown a good version and can still improve," Ancelotti said. 

"He's recovered well from his injury he had," he said, adding, "He's motivated, excited, and happy to be here."

With the business end of the season approaching in 2025, Ancelotti will be expecting big things from his star striker.

