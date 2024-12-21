'Prefer to play with Erling': Guardiola backs out-of-form Haaland to deliver if Man City play better (WATCH)

Pep Guardiola has thrown his support behind Erling Haaland as Manchester City seeks to reverse their current slump in form.

football 'Prefer to play with Erling': Guardiola backs out-of-form Haaland to deliver if Man City play better (WATCH) snt
Author
Sunita Iyer
First Published Dec 21, 2024, 3:50 PM IST | Last Updated Dec 21, 2024, 3:50 PM IST

Pep Guardiola has thrown his support behind Erling Haaland as Manchester City seeks to reverse their current slump in form. The defending Premier League champions have lost eight of their last 11 matches in all competitions, a stretch of poor results unprecedented in Guardiola’s managerial career.

A key concern for City has been the lack of goals from Haaland, who has managed just one strike in his last five appearances. The Norwegian striker, who was prolific last season, has struggled to make an impact recently, often isolated and starved of service in a misfiring City attack.

However, Guardiola has ruled out returning to the false nine system that brought him success in previous campaigns, insisting that the team must improve their play to support Haaland.

“I prefer to play with Erling,” Guardiola said ahead of City’s Premier League clash with Aston Villa on Saturday. “I don’t think in the situation I have that I don’t let Erling play – absolutely not. No, no, I didn’t think about that."

“Always I play false nines for the quality specifically of the players I have in that moment. “In some games playing man to man, I love to play against false nines but I have an Erling, I have to adapt," Guardiola added.

“I see him well, I see him fine. The reason why maybe he’s not so productive in this situation is for the way we are playing, that we don’t produce the amount of chances that we were able to do in the past. When he’s surrounded by two or three or four central defenders it’s not easy for him. We have to play better, to create the spaces for him," the Man City boss further stated.

Despite City’s reluctance to make mid-season transfers during Guardiola’s eight-year tenure, the Spaniard hinted at the possibility of January reinforcements to address the team’s struggles.

“We’ve spoken about doing something,” Guardiola admitted. “If it’s in winter, it’s if we really need it or if we can really find something – (but) not for just four or five months.”

City’s only significant January signing under Guardiola was Aymeric Laporte in 2018, but the manager acknowledged that “the circumstances of this season have been special.” However, he warned that winter signings are often challenging due to teams’ reluctance to sell and the inflated prices of available players.

Another potential obstacle for City in the transfer market is the ongoing investigation into 115 alleged breaches of Premier League financial regulations. While the club has denied any wrongdoing, the outcome of the case, expected early next year, could impact their recruitment plans.

“I don’t know what’s going to happen. I know the people are expecting that, but I don’t know, (except) only I think it’s happening in February, March," he concluded.

