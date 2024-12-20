Ruben Amorim defends decision to exclude Rashford as Man United crash out of Carabao Cup; WATCH highlights

Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim has defended his decision to leave Marcus Rashford out of the squad for their 4-3 Carabao Cup quarter-final defeat to Tottenham Hotspur on Thursday.

Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim has defended his decision to leave Marcus Rashford out of the squad for their 4-3 Carabao Cup quarter-final defeat to Tottenham Hotspur on Thursday. The omission comes amid growing speculation about the England international’s future at the club.

Rashford, 27, who declared earlier this week that he was “ready for a new challenge,” has been at the center of transfer rumors after being left out of the team for United’s 2-1 derby victory over Manchester City on Sunday. Despite signing a lucrative contract extension until 2028, the academy graduate’s recent exclusion has fueled talk of a potential exit.

United struggled at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, finding themselves 3-0 down by the 54th minute. Although they staged a spirited second-half comeback, the Red Devils ultimately fell short, exiting the competition in dramatic fashion.

Speaking after the match, Amorim dismissed suggestions that leaving Rashford out was a mistake.

“No, it is not,” the Portuguese manager said when questioned about the decision. “I feel that I do the right thing for the team, so it’s never a mistake. We have to make a selection. Sometimes, players come onto the pitch and change the game; sometimes, they don’t. I think it was not a mistake because I feel I am always doing the best for the team in my way of seeing things.”

Rashford’s form has been under scrutiny, with the forward netting just 15 goals in 67 appearances since signing his new deal 18 months ago. His dip in performance has coincided with a challenging period for the club, which has struggled for consistency this season.

Despite Amorim’s insistence that he values Rashford as a “big talent,” the decision to leave him out of two crucial games in the same week has sparked intense speculation over the player’s future. With the January transfer window looming, Rashford’s situation is likely to dominate headlines in the coming weeks.

