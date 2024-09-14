Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Onam 2024: Pachadi to Payasam, HERE's guide to make 25 traditional dishes for Onam Sadhya

    Celebrate Onam with a traditional feast! This guide covers 25 essential dishes and items for an authentic Onam Sadhya. Create a delightful and authentic Onam experience with these traditional dishes! Happy Onam!

    Onam 2024: Pachadi to Payasam, HERE's guide to make 25 traditional dishes for Onam Sadhya
    Deepu Mohan
    First Published Sep 14, 2024, 5:35 PM IST | Last Updated Sep 14, 2024, 5:35 PM IST

    As Onam approaches, it's time to indulge in the rich and diverse array of traditional dishes that make the festival a grand celebration. Here’s a detailed guide on preparing the essential Onam Sadhya (feast) items, ensuring you bring authenticity and delight to your table.

    1. Pachadi
    Ingredients:

    Vendakkai (Okra)
    Green chilies
    Coconut oil
    Dried red chilies
    Mustard seeds
    Curry leaves
    Grated coconut
    Cumin seeds
    Rice flour
    Yogurt
    Salt

    Preparation:

    Chop the okra and green chilies finely and sauté them in coconut oil until well-cooked.
    In the same oil, add dried red chilies, mustard seeds, and curry leaves. Allow them to splutter.
    Grind coconut, cumin seeds, and rice flour into a paste and add it to the cooked okra.
    Mix in yogurt and heat gently. Avoid boiling after adding yogurt to maintain the texture.

    2. Kichadi
    Ingredients:

    Raw mango or grapes (or both)
    Green chilies
    Turmeric powder
    Sugar
    Grated coconut
    Cumin seeds
    Salt
    Coconut oil
    Mustard seeds
    Curry leaves
    Dried red chilies
    Preparation:

    Cook raw mango or grapes with green chilies and turmeric powder. When half-cooked, add sugar.
    Grind grated coconut, cumin seeds, and a little bit of rice flour and mix it with the cooked fruits.
    Temper with mustard seeds, curry leaves, and dried red chilies in hot oil. Add this tempering to the kichadi and mix well.

    3. Olan
    Ingredients:

    Pumpkin (cut into small pieces)
    Black-eyed peas (soaked overnight)
    Green chilies
    Coconut milk
    Curry leaves
    Oil
    Preparation:

    Boil the soaked black-eyed peas with chopped pumpkin and green chilies.
    Add coconut milk and curry leaves. Cook until everything is tender.
    Some variations include adding coconut milk for a richer taste.

    4. Kalan
    Ingredients:

    Raw bananas 
    Green chilies
    Turmeric powder
    Yogurt
    Coconut (grated)
    Cumin seeds
    Mustard seeds
    Oil
    Curry leaves
    Preparation:

    Cook raw bananas with green chilies and turmeric powder.
    When almost done, add beaten yogurt and keep stirring gently.
    Temper with mustard seeds, dried red chilies, and curry leaves in oil and add it to the dish. Stir well until cooked.

    5. Thoran
    Ingredients:

    Vegetables (like beans, cabbage, beetroot, carrots)
    Grated coconut
    Green chilies
    Cumin seeds
    Garlic
    Oil
    Mustard seeds
    Curry leaves

    Preparation:

    Saute chopped vegetables with mustard seeds, curry leaves, and grated coconut.
    Add the ground mixture of coconut, green chilies, cumin seeds, and garlic.
    Cook until the vegetables are tender and well-mixed with the spices.

    6. Erissery
    Ingredients:

    Pumpkin
    Black-eyed peas
    Coconut (grated)
    Green chilies
    Cumin seeds
    Turmeric powder
    Red chilies
    Mustard seeds
    Curry leaves
    Oil
    Preparation:

    Cook black-eyed peas and pumpkin together.
    Add turmeric powder, red chilies, and grated coconut mixed with cumin seeds and garlic.
    Temper with mustard seeds, curry leaves, and dried red chilies in oil. Mix everything and cook until well combined.


    7. Avial
    Ingredients:

    A mix of vegetables (raw banana, yam, beans, carrot, etc.)
    Grated coconut
    Cumin seeds
    Green chilies
    Yogurt
    Oil
    Curry leaves
    Preparation:

    Cook a mix of vegetables with turmeric powder and salt.
    Add a mixture of ground coconut, cumin seeds, and green chilies.
    Add yogurt and cook gently. Finish with a drizzle of coconut oil and curry leaves.


    8. Mango Pickle
    Ingredients:

    Raw mangoes
    Salt
    Mustard seeds
    Fenugreek seeds
    Turmeric powder
    Chili powder
    Oil
    Preparation:

    Cut mangoes and sprinkle with salt. Let them sit to release moisture.
    Heat oil and add mustard seeds, fenugreek seeds, and chili powder. Mix with mango pieces.
    Adjust salt and store in a jar.


    9. Lemon Pickle
    Ingredients:

    Lemons
    Salt
    Mustard seeds
    Fenugreek seeds
    Chili powder
    Oil
    Preparation:

    Cut lemons and mix with salt.
    Prepare a tempering with mustard seeds, fenugreek seeds, and chili powder in hot oil.
    Add this tempering to the lemon mix and let it marinate.


    10. Ginger Curry
    Ingredients:

    Ginger (sliced)
    Coconut (grated)
    Green chilies
    Mustard seeds
    Oil
    Curry leaves
    Preparation:

    Saute sliced ginger in oil.
    Prepare a paste of grated coconut, green chilies, and add it to the ginger.
    Temper with mustard seeds and curry leaves. Mix well and cook.

    11. Parippu (Dal)
    Ingredients:

    Moong dal
    Turmeric powder
    Salt
    Coconut oil
    Mustard seeds
    Curry leaves
    Preparation:

    Cook moong dal with turmeric powder and salt.
    Temper with mustard seeds and curry leaves in coconut oil.
    Stir and serve.


    12. Sambar
    Ingredients:

    Mixed vegetables (like pumpkin, cucumber, carrots)
    Toor dal
    Sambar masala
    Tamarind water
    Mustard seeds
    Curry leaves
    Oil
    Preparation:

    Cook toor dal and vegetables together.
    Add sambar masala and tamarind water. Cook until vegetables are tender.
    Temper with mustard seeds, curry leaves, and add to the sambar.


    13. Rasam
    Ingredients:

    Tamarind (soaked in water)
    Tomatoes
    Black pepper
    Cumin seeds
    Mustard seeds
    Curry leaves
    Oil
    Preparation:

    Extract tamarind juice and mix with chopped tomatoes.
    Prepare a tempering with mustard seeds, cumin seeds, and curry leaves in oil.
    Add this tempering to the rasam mixture and cook until aromatic.


    14. Pachamoru
    Ingredients:

    Yogurt
    Water
    Green chilies
    Small onions
    Ginger
    Curry leaves
    Preparation:

    Mix yogurt with water to make it thin.
    Add finely chopped green chilies, onions, ginger, and curry leaves.
    Serve chilled.


    15. Parippu Pradhaman
    Ingredients:

    Moong dal
    Jaggery
    Ghee
    Cardamom powder
    Coconut (grated)
    Raisins
    Preparation:

    Cook moong dal and mix with jaggery.
    Add grated coconut and ghee. Stir well.
    Add cardamom powder and fried raisins.


    16. Payasam (Milk Dessert)
    Ingredients:

    Rice (washed)
    Milk
    Sugar
    Ghee
    Cardamom
    Cashews
    Preparation:

    Cook rice in water until half done. Add milk and cook until the rice is fully cooked.
    Add sugar and simmer.
    Finish with ghee, cardamom, and fried cashews.

    Other Essential Items: 17. Banana leaves 18. Salt 19. Cooked rice 20. Coconut chunks 21. Jaggery syrup 22. Ghee 23. Fruits 24. Papadam 25. Water

    The Onam feast is incomplete without a variety of these traditional dishes, served on a banana leaf, creating a delightful and authentic experience. Wishing everyone a joyful and festive Onam!

    Wish everyone a Happy Onam!

