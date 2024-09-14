Onam 2024: Pachadi to Payasam, HERE's guide to make 25 traditional dishes for Onam Sadhya

Celebrate Onam with a traditional feast! This guide covers 25 essential dishes and items for an authentic Onam Sadhya. Create a delightful and authentic Onam experience with these traditional dishes! Happy Onam!

As Onam approaches, it's time to indulge in the rich and diverse array of traditional dishes that make the festival a grand celebration. Here’s a detailed guide on preparing the essential Onam Sadhya (feast) items, ensuring you bring authenticity and delight to your table.

1. Pachadi

Ingredients:

Vendakkai (Okra)

Green chilies

Coconut oil

Dried red chilies

Mustard seeds

Curry leaves

Grated coconut

Cumin seeds

Rice flour

Yogurt

Salt

Preparation:

Chop the okra and green chilies finely and sauté them in coconut oil until well-cooked.

In the same oil, add dried red chilies, mustard seeds, and curry leaves. Allow them to splutter.

Grind coconut, cumin seeds, and rice flour into a paste and add it to the cooked okra.

Mix in yogurt and heat gently. Avoid boiling after adding yogurt to maintain the texture.

2. Kichadi

Ingredients:

Raw mango or grapes (or both)

Green chilies

Turmeric powder

Sugar

Grated coconut

Cumin seeds

Salt

Coconut oil

Mustard seeds

Curry leaves

Dried red chilies

Preparation:

Cook raw mango or grapes with green chilies and turmeric powder. When half-cooked, add sugar.

Grind grated coconut, cumin seeds, and a little bit of rice flour and mix it with the cooked fruits.

Temper with mustard seeds, curry leaves, and dried red chilies in hot oil. Add this tempering to the kichadi and mix well.

3. Olan

Ingredients:

Pumpkin (cut into small pieces)

Black-eyed peas (soaked overnight)

Green chilies

Coconut milk

Curry leaves

Oil

Preparation:

Boil the soaked black-eyed peas with chopped pumpkin and green chilies.

Add coconut milk and curry leaves. Cook until everything is tender.

Some variations include adding coconut milk for a richer taste.

4. Kalan

Ingredients:

Raw bananas

Green chilies

Turmeric powder

Yogurt

Coconut (grated)

Cumin seeds

Mustard seeds

Oil

Curry leaves

Preparation:

Cook raw bananas with green chilies and turmeric powder.

When almost done, add beaten yogurt and keep stirring gently.

Temper with mustard seeds, dried red chilies, and curry leaves in oil and add it to the dish. Stir well until cooked.

5. Thoran

Ingredients:

Vegetables (like beans, cabbage, beetroot, carrots)

Grated coconut

Green chilies

Cumin seeds

Garlic

Oil

Mustard seeds

Curry leaves

Preparation:

Saute chopped vegetables with mustard seeds, curry leaves, and grated coconut.

Add the ground mixture of coconut, green chilies, cumin seeds, and garlic.

Cook until the vegetables are tender and well-mixed with the spices.

6. Erissery

Ingredients:

Pumpkin

Black-eyed peas

Coconut (grated)

Green chilies

Cumin seeds

Turmeric powder

Red chilies

Mustard seeds

Curry leaves

Oil

Preparation:

Cook black-eyed peas and pumpkin together.

Add turmeric powder, red chilies, and grated coconut mixed with cumin seeds and garlic.

Temper with mustard seeds, curry leaves, and dried red chilies in oil. Mix everything and cook until well combined.



7. Avial

Ingredients:

A mix of vegetables (raw banana, yam, beans, carrot, etc.)

Grated coconut

Cumin seeds

Green chilies

Yogurt

Oil

Curry leaves

Preparation:

Cook a mix of vegetables with turmeric powder and salt.

Add a mixture of ground coconut, cumin seeds, and green chilies.

Add yogurt and cook gently. Finish with a drizzle of coconut oil and curry leaves.



8. Mango Pickle

Ingredients:

Raw mangoes

Salt

Mustard seeds

Fenugreek seeds

Turmeric powder

Chili powder

Oil

Preparation:

Cut mangoes and sprinkle with salt. Let them sit to release moisture.

Heat oil and add mustard seeds, fenugreek seeds, and chili powder. Mix with mango pieces.

Adjust salt and store in a jar.



9. Lemon Pickle

Ingredients:

Lemons

Salt

Mustard seeds

Fenugreek seeds

Chili powder

Oil

Preparation:

Cut lemons and mix with salt.

Prepare a tempering with mustard seeds, fenugreek seeds, and chili powder in hot oil.

Add this tempering to the lemon mix and let it marinate.



10. Ginger Curry

Ingredients:

Ginger (sliced)

Coconut (grated)

Green chilies

Mustard seeds

Oil

Curry leaves

Preparation:

Saute sliced ginger in oil.

Prepare a paste of grated coconut, green chilies, and add it to the ginger.

Temper with mustard seeds and curry leaves. Mix well and cook.



11. Parippu (Dal)

Ingredients:

Moong dal

Turmeric powder

Salt

Coconut oil

Mustard seeds

Curry leaves

Preparation:

Cook moong dal with turmeric powder and salt.

Temper with mustard seeds and curry leaves in coconut oil.

Stir and serve.



12. Sambar

Ingredients:

Mixed vegetables (like pumpkin, cucumber, carrots)

Toor dal

Sambar masala

Tamarind water

Mustard seeds

Curry leaves

Oil

Preparation:

Cook toor dal and vegetables together.

Add sambar masala and tamarind water. Cook until vegetables are tender.

Temper with mustard seeds, curry leaves, and add to the sambar.



13. Rasam

Ingredients:

Tamarind (soaked in water)

Tomatoes

Black pepper

Cumin seeds

Mustard seeds

Curry leaves

Oil

Preparation:

Extract tamarind juice and mix with chopped tomatoes.

Prepare a tempering with mustard seeds, cumin seeds, and curry leaves in oil.

Add this tempering to the rasam mixture and cook until aromatic.



14. Pachamoru

Ingredients:

Yogurt

Water

Green chilies

Small onions

Ginger

Curry leaves

Preparation:

Mix yogurt with water to make it thin.

Add finely chopped green chilies, onions, ginger, and curry leaves.

Serve chilled.



15. Parippu Pradhaman

Ingredients:

Moong dal

Jaggery

Ghee

Cardamom powder

Coconut (grated)

Raisins

Preparation:

Cook moong dal and mix with jaggery.

Add grated coconut and ghee. Stir well.

Add cardamom powder and fried raisins.



16. Payasam (Milk Dessert)

Ingredients:

Rice (washed)

Milk

Sugar

Ghee

Cardamom

Cashews

Preparation:

Cook rice in water until half done. Add milk and cook until the rice is fully cooked.

Add sugar and simmer.

Finish with ghee, cardamom, and fried cashews.

Other Essential Items: 17. Banana leaves 18. Salt 19. Cooked rice 20. Coconut chunks 21. Jaggery syrup 22. Ghee 23. Fruits 24. Papadam 25. Water

The Onam feast is incomplete without a variety of these traditional dishes, served on a banana leaf, creating a delightful and authentic experience. Wishing everyone a joyful and festive Onam!

Wish everyone a Happy Onam!

