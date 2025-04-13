IPL 2025: 'Robot Dog' joins broadcasting team; Interacts with DC and MI Players (WATCH)

Read Full Article

The Indian Premier League (IPL) has taken the next step towards the future of sports broadcasting by introducing never-seen-before ‘Robot Dog’ as part of their coverage in the ongoing edition of the tournament. With technology and innovation taking its precedence, the ‘Robot Dog’ has been integrated into the broadcasting coverage for Indian Premier League, offering fans a closer look at behind-the-scenes moments, players’ practice sessions, and interactive on-ground moments like never before.

The four-legged robotic machine made its first appearance during the practice sessions of the Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians ahead of their clash at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi on Sunday, April 11. Former New Zealand cricketer turned commentator Danny Morrison introduced ‘Robot Dog’ to the fans and players, stating that it would feature in the live TV coverage of the ongoing IPL season.

In a video posted by Indian Premier League (IPL) on its X handle (formerly Twitter), Robot Dog can be seen making a surprise entry in the ground, leaving Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians’ players visibly amused and curious, as several of them halted their training session to interact with the futuristic machine. DC skipper Axar Patel was clearly surprised and exclaimed ‘Kya hai yeh?’ (What is this?). The players even attempted high-fives and playful gestures, turning their training session into tech-driven spectacle.

The Robot Dog was seen walking on the ground and capturing candid moments of players warming up, stretching, and joking around, adding another layer of ground-level perspective to the coverage.

WATCH: IPL introduces ‘Robot Dog’ to fans and players

The Robot Dog is expected to make its first appearance in the match between Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians. With the broadcast camera and surveillance capacities, the robotic machine will capture on-ground footage, unique player perspectives, and deliver real-time content, offering different viewing experiences that blend innovation with entertainment.

Robot Dog has demonstrated its capability to interact with the presenter and the players by just waving at the camera, which is evident in the video posted by IPL on its X handle. The Indian Premier League asked the fans and audience to suggest a name for Robot Dog.

The future of Robot Dog and how it could redefine sports broadcasting

The introduction of Robot Dog in the IPL 2025 is a big step towards the integration of artificial intelligence (AI) and robotics into mainstream sports coverage, increasing the engagement of the fans and audience. Beyond its novelty, the four-legged robotic machine has the potentiality to revolutionize how fans consume live sports by providing exciting, technology-driven experiences that go beyond regular camera views and commentary.

In the future, the Robot Dog could have more advanced features like recognizing faces, streaming live data, and showing augmented reality (AR) effects. This would let broadcasters provide real-time stats, track players, and engage fans through apps. Its ability to move around and get close to the action would allow it to capture behind-the-scenes moments, like player conversations, walks through the dugout, and pre-match rituals, giving fans a unique, up-close experience.

The future of sports broadcasting has already taken significant steps in the past, including introduction of drone cameras, spider cameras, virtual commentary, and interactive fan experiences, all of which played a huge role in helping the fans and audience connect with the game. The Robot Dog could be the next big leap, blending technology and entertainment to further elevate the fan experience.

