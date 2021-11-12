  • Facebook
    Did you know Iran's Hormuz Island people add soil to their food? Here's why

    Tourists that visit this island also like the foods produced with the flavoured soil. The island lies close to the Persian Gulf. 

    Did you know Iran Hormuz Island adds soil to their food Heres why gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Nov 12, 2021, 4:40 PM IST
    People have used spices for generations to flavour their meals. Each nation has its distinct flavour and cooking style. The herbs used in Indian cuisine have a different flavour. However, few people know that there is a planet-wide island where residents utilize earth and muck instead of traditional spices. Isn't that shocking? Even more astonishing, the people claim that it becomes exceedingly tasty after adding soil and mud to the dish.

    The meal or dish created is not squandered but is enjoyed by the occupants of this location. We're talking about Iran's Hormuz Island, where the soil is so good that it improves the quality and flavour of the food that's been put to it.

    Rainbow Island is another name for the area because of its colourful mountains. The many coloured mountains discharge different sorts of flavoured soil, which the island's occupants blend into their cuisine in the same way as we add spices. Hormuz Island's soil is not only delicious, but it is also nutritious. Tourists that visit this island also like the foods produced with the flavoured soil. The island lies close to the Persian Gulf. The soil here is rich in iron and contains around 70 different types of minerals. The salt mound on the hills is also found on this island, and many investigations have been conducted to determine the true cause of the flavoured soil of these mountains.

    According to Dr Catherine Goodenough, Britain's Chief Geologist, minerals have accumulated on these hills for millions of years and have taken the form of soil. Their flavour, on the other hand, is one-of-a-kind. The locals recognize the flavour of the soil depending on its colour.

    Last Updated Nov 12, 2021, 4:51 PM IST
