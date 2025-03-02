Mahakumbh 2025 sets new benchmark in crowd management, ensuring seamless devotee experience

Prayagraj’s Mahakumbh 2025 has not only showcased the spiritual grandeur of Sanatan Dharma but also set an unprecedented record in crowd management. With an average of 1.5 to 1.75 crore devotees taking a holy dip at Sangam daily and returning to their destinations without disruption, the event emerged as a model of efficient administration.

Managing such an enormous gathering was a challenge, but the government and administration successfully turned it into an exemplary feat of planning and execution.

Spanning 45 days, the event witnessed the participation of over 66 crore devotees—almost half of India’s population. At its peak, Mahakumbh Nagar became the third most populated place in the world after India and China, underscoring the scale of its impact.

A meticulous action plan was implemented to ensure seamless crowd movement. Separate entry and exit routes were designated to maintain a steady flow, while round-the-clock monitoring from the control room enabled rapid response to crowd surges.

Dedicated parking zones were established for devotees arriving from different directions to prevent traffic congestion. This efficient management model became a topic of discussion not just in India, but on the global stage.

Globally, a few events also showcase notable crowd management strategies. For instance, during Hajj in Mecca, millions of Muslim pilgrims are guided through digital technology and strategic route planning. Similarly, Brazil’s Carnival maintains order through police coordination and administrative oversight. However, Mahakumbh’s scale and complexity remain unparalleled.

While Hajj and Carnival typically manage 20 to 25 lakh visitors at peak, Mahakumbh 2025 saw a daily influx of 1 to 1.5 crore devotees, peaking at 8 crore on Mauni Amavasya. The crowd surpassed 5 crore on two occasions, 3.5 crore on three occasions, and 2 crore or more on five occasions. A gathering of 1 crore or more was recorded on 30 different days. This sheer magnitude makes Mahakumbh an event beyond comparison anywhere in the world.

Modern technologies such as AI-powered cameras, drones, and designated holding areas played a crucial role in managing the unprecedented crowds at Mahakumbh 2025. This event not only stood as a symbol of deep faith and devotion but also established a new global benchmark in crowd management. The success of the Uttar Pradesh government and administration in orchestrating such a massive gathering with precision and efficiency will serve as a model and inspiration for future large-scale events worldwide.

