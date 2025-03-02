Yogi Govt to revolutionize technical education with AI centers, science parks, and smart classrooms

The Uttar Pradesh government is investing heavily in technical education, establishing Centers of Excellence, AI centers, and Science Parks. These initiatives aim to equip the youth with cutting-edge skills for future economic growth.



In the past eight and a half years, the Yogi government has taken significant steps to empower the youth of Uttar Pradesh through technical education. Now, the government is set to launch new and ambitious initiatives to further enhance technical learning.

As part of this, government polytechnics will see the establishment of Centers of Excellence, smart classrooms, and upgraded laboratories. Special AI centers will also be developed to equip students with cutting-edge technology skills. Additionally, the government aims to promote science and technology among youth by setting up Science Parks, Science Cities, and Planetariums.

Uttar Pradesh currently has 184 diploma-level institutes providing technical training to youth, with 36 new government polytechnics under construction. So far, the government has established 251 smart classrooms and is preparing to invest Rs 100 crore in Centers of Excellence equipped with modern technology.

Additionally, Rs 10 crore will be allocated for upgrading smart classrooms and laboratories, while Rs 1 crore will be spent on setting up AI education centers.

Special focus is also being given to vocational education and skill development. At present, 286 government Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs) are training 1,90,064 students in various trades.

Among them, 47 institutes have special branches for women, and 12 independent women’s ITIs are operational. The government believes that technical skills will be the backbone of future economic growth at both the state and national levels.

To promote science and technology, a Rs 50 crore plan has been proposed, which includes the establishment of a Science City in Agra with Rs 25 crore and a Science City and Planetarium in Varanasi with Rs 5 crore.

The Yogi government aims to prepare youth not only for Indian industries but also for global skill demands. With these initiatives, UP’s youth are getting ready to make their mark in the new world of opportunities.

Latest Videos