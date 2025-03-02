CM Yogi sets March 15 deadline for land acquisition and compensation in key projects

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath reviewed development projects, emphasizing timely completion of land acquisition and compensation by March 15. He stressed the importance of these projects for public benefit and employment generation, urging officials to address delays and maintain quality.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath conducted a review meeting on Saturday to assess development projects under the Central and State Governments. The meeting was attended by senior government officials and District Magistrates from various districts, who joined via video conferencing.

The Chief Minister emphasized the need to complete all pending land acquisition and compensation distribution processes for ongoing projects by March 15. The Chief Minister also gave necessary guidelines to the officers...

* The Chief Minister directed that the process of land acquisition and compensation distribution for ongoing Central and State Government development projects in various districts be completed by March 15.

* The Chief Minister emphasized that adherence to timelines is crucial for development projects of public importance, as they not only enhance the lives of common citizens but also contribute to employment generation.

* The Chief Minister stated that project delays often necessitate cost revisions, which adversely impact revenue.

* The Chief Minister instructed the district administration to conduct regular reviews of land acquisition and compensation distribution for development projects, ensuring consistent communication with affected farmers and families.

* The Chief Minister directed that the District Magistrate conduct a weekly review, while the Commissioner should review progress every 15 days and submit a report to senior officials in the Chief Minister’s Office, Chief Secretary’s Office, and the relevant departments.

* The Chief Minister stated that common citizens aspire for development and should be made aware of its positive outcomes. They should also be informed in advance about the circle rate for compensation.

* The Chief Minister emphasized that nodal officers must be deployed for all initiated projects, ensuring strict adherence to quality standards and timely execution.

* The Chief Minister directed that the construction of a 350-bed hospital by ESIC in Greater Noida and a 100-bed hospital in Gorakhpur should progress within a set timeframe. Any arising challenges should be promptly resolved. The Greater Noida hospital is expected to generate around 1,000 direct and 2,000–3,000 indirect jobs.

* The Chief Minister instructed officials to identify those obstructing development projects and take strict action against them.

* The Chief Minister reviewed various development projects in Varanasi and directed their timely completion. He reiterated that development and employment generation remain top priorities, urging officials to work with a zero pendency*approach.

Latest Videos