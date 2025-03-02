UP Govt extends subsidized ration scheme for saints and devotees at Mahakumbh till march

The special ration scheme for Mahakumbh 2025, launched by PM Modi and CM Yogi, has been extended till March due to its success. Over 2,000 metric tons of subsidized ration have been distributed to saints, mahatmas, Kalpvasis, and devotees through mobile vans and convenient ordering options.

During the grand Mahakumbh 2025, the special ration scheme launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for saints, mahatmas, Kalpvasis, and devotees has proven highly effective. So far, over 2,000 metric tons of subsidized ration has been distributed, and to further ensure devotees' convenience, the scheme has been extended till March.

CM Yogi Adityanath successfully implemented Prime Minister Modi’s vision of ‘Sahkarita se Samriddhi’ (Prosperity through Cooperation) during Mahakumbh, enabling NAFED to supply 1,400 metric tons of flour and rice and 600 metric tons of pulses at affordable prices.

To facilitate ration distribution, 20 mobile vans are operating across the Mahakumbh Mela area and Prayagraj, ensuring a steady supply of essential commodities. Devotees can conveniently place orders for flour, rice, and pulses via WhatsApp or phone call. Under this initiative, flour and rice are available in 10 kg packets, while pulses are offered in 1 kg packets. Orders can be placed by contacting 72 75 78 18 10.

This initiative, executed under the leadership of PM Modi and CM Yogi Adityanath, has ensured seamless ration distribution for saints, their ashrams, Kalpvasis, and devotees attending Mahakumbh 2025.

According to NAFED State Head Rohit Jaiman, the Ministry of Cooperation and the Uttar Pradesh government are jointly overseeing the scheme in Mahakumbh Nagar and Prayagraj, with MD Deepak Agarwal personally monitoring its execution to ensure smooth and efficient delivery.

The ration distributed by the government through NAFED has gained immense popularity among devotees and saints at Mahakumbh 2025. The Bharat brand products, known for their affordability and quality, have been particularly well-received, ensuring that pilgrims have access to low-cost, high-quality food items.

Saints, Mahatmas, and Kalpvasis have expressed deep satisfaction with this initiative, as it has enabled them to carry out their religious rituals and sadhana without any disruptions. Recognizing the significance of this service, the Ministry of Cooperation and the Uttar Pradesh government are closely monitoring its implementation, ensuring that no saint or devotee faces any inconvenience.

Rates

Flour: Rs 30 per kg

Rice: Rs 34 per kg

Chana Dal: Rs 70 per kg

Masoor Dal: Rs 89 per kg

Moong Dal: Rs 107 per kg

