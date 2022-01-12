  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Omicron variant spread pushing COVID towards being an endemic, says EU's drug watchdog

    The European Medicines Agency (EMA) has also raised reservations about administering a fourth vaccination dose to the general public, claiming that repeated boosters are not a "sustainable" strategy.

    Omicron variant spread pushing COVID towards being an endemic says EU drug watchdog gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Europe, First Published Jan 12, 2022, 3:00 PM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    The spread of the Omicron variant is causing Covid to become an endemic illness that humans can live with, albeit it remains a pandemic for the time being, according to the EU's drug authority on Tuesday. The European Medicines Agency (EMA) has also raised reservations about administering a fourth vaccination dose to the general public, claiming that repeated boosters are not a "sustainable" strategy. "No one knows when we will reach the light at the end of the tunnel," Marco Cavaleri, head of the vaccination strategy at the Amsterdam-based authority, told media.

    He believes that as population immunity grows – and with Omicron, there will be a lot of natural immunity occurring on top of vaccination – we will be swiftly moving towards a condition more akin to endemicity. However, he emphasised that "we should not forget we are still in a pandemic," citing the massive load on healthcare caused by the spike in Omicron.

    Also Read | No way to eradicate infection, but US on ‘threshold’ of transitioning to living with COVID: Anthony Fauci

    The World Health Organization warned earlier Tuesday that more than half of Europeans were likely to contract the strain within two months. The WHO also stated that repeated Covid boosters were not a realistic technique, reiterated by the EU's drugs authority. Cavaleri stated that if we have a strategy of delivering boosters every four months, we may have issues with the immunological response. There is also the possibility of tiredness in the population with constant administration of boosters.

    Instead, countries should consider spacing out boosters at longer intervals and synchronising them with the start of the cold season, as flu vaccines are currently administered. Separately, the EMA stated that tests had proven that, although being more contagious, the risk of hospitalisation from the Omicron variety was one-third to one-half that of the Delta strain.

    Also Read | US reports 1.35 million COVID-19 cases in a day, shattering global record

     

     

    Last Updated Jan 12, 2022, 3:00 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    WHO Europe chief warns of substantial rise in Omicron recommends use of boosters gcw

    WHO Europe chief warns of substantial rise in Omicron, recommends use of boosters

    The story of Sharbat Gula National Geographic famous green-eyed Afghan girl photograph 1985 steve mccurry refuge italy

    The story of Sharbat Gula, Nat Geo's famous green-eyed Afghan girl, who was given refuge in Italy

    German Health Minister says citizens will be either vaccinated cured or dead gcw

    German Health Minister says citizens will be either 'vaccinated, cured or dead' amid rise in COVID cases

    France PM Jean Castex tests positive for COVID hours after returning from Belgium gcw

    France PM Jean Castex tests positive for COVID, hours after returning from Belgium

    Austria announces lockdown for people who are not vaccinated against COVID gcw

    Austria announces lockdown for people who are not vaccinated against COVID-19

    Recent Stories

    UP Election 2022: Shiv Sena to contest 50-100 seats in Assembly polls, announces Sanjay Raut-dnm

    UP Election 2022: Shiv Sena to contest 50-100 seats in Assembly polls, announces Sanjay Raut

    Is Emraan Hashmi Akshay Kumar new selfiee partner here is how karan johar reacted to it drb

    Is Emraan Hashmi Akshay Kumar’s new ‘selfiee’ partner? Here's how Karan Johar reacted to it

    Vamika turns 1: Here's how parents Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma celebrated her birthday (See Pictures)-ayh

    Vamika turns 1: Here's how parents Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma celebrated her birthday (See Pictures)

    Restrictions in Delhi will be lifted if COVID cases decline says health minister Satyendar Jain gcw

    Restrictions in Delhi will be lifted if COVID cases decline, says health minister Satyendar Jain

    Wrestler Sangram Singh reacts to Siddharth's comment, says "Saina Nehwal a big star as compared to actor" RCB

    Wrestler Sangram Singh reacts to Siddharth's comment, says "Saina Nehwal a big star as compared to actor"

    Recent Videos

    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, JFC vs SCEB Match Highlights (Game 57): Ishan Pandita takes Jamshedpur FC to summit with 1-0 win over SC East Bengal-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 57): Pandita takes Jamshedpur FC to summit with 1-0 win over East Bengal

    Video Icon
    After half a century Turkmenistan wants to close Gates of Hell blazing crater heres why

    After half a century, Turkmenistan wants to close 'Gates of Hell' blazing crater; here's why

    Video Icon
    US reports 1.35 million COVID-19 cases in a day shattering global record

    US reports 1.35 million COVID-19 cases in a day, shattering global record

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, BFC vs MCFC Match Highlights (Game 56): Bengaluru FC outperforms reigning champion Mumbai City with 3-0 win-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 56): Bengaluru FC outperforms reigning champion Mumbai City with 3-0 win

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, KBFC vs HFC Match Highlights (Game 55): Alvaro Vazquez's sole strike hands Kerala Blasters 1-0 win over Hyderabad FC-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 55): Vazquez's sole strike hands Kerala Blasters 1-0 win over Hyderabad FC

    Video Icon