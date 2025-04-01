Cheese in the Trap to Dear. M: 5 College Rom Com Korean Drama for Weekend Binge

Read Full Gallery

Looking for a weekend filled with romance and nostalgia? These Korean dramas set in college will take you on a journey of love, friendship, and self-discovery.



1. "My ID is Gangnam Beauty"

Where to Watch: Rakuten Viki Follow Kang Mi Rae as she navigates college life after undergoing plastic surgery to escape bullying. Her journey of self-acceptance and romance with Do Kyung Suk is both heartwarming and inspiring.

2. "Cheese in the Trap"

Where to Watch: Netflix This drama delves into the complexities of college relationships, as Hong Seol finds herself in a love triangle with her enigmatic senior Yoo Jung and his rival Baek In Ho.

3. "Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok Joo"

Where to Watch: Rakuten Viki Kim Bok Joo, a weightlifter chasing her dreams, discovers first love and friendship in the most unexpected ways. This drama is a delightful mix of inspiration and romance.

4. "At a Distance, Spring Is Green"

Where to Watch: KOCOWA A coming-of-age story about Nam Soo Hyun and Yeo Joon, two college students who form an unlikely friendship while dealing with personal struggles and budding romance.

5. "Dear. M"

Where to Watch: Rakuten Viki Set in Seoyeon University, this drama revolves around a group of students trying to uncover the identity of a mysterious online writer, all while navigating love and friendships.

