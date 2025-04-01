user
Cheese in the Trap to Dear. M: 5 College Rom Com Korean Drama for Weekend Binge

Looking for a weekend filled with romance and nostalgia? These Korean dramas set in college will take you on a journey of love, friendship, and self-discovery. 
 

article_image1
Author
Meghana Tatiparthy
Published: Apr 1, 2025, 3:57 PM IST

1. "My ID is Gangnam Beauty"

Where to Watch: Rakuten Viki

Follow Kang Mi Rae as she navigates college life after undergoing plastic surgery to escape bullying. Her journey of self-acceptance and romance with Do Kyung Suk is both heartwarming and inspiring.

article_image2

2. "Cheese in the Trap"

Where to Watch: Netflix

This drama delves into the complexities of college relationships, as Hong Seol finds herself in a love triangle with her enigmatic senior Yoo Jung and his rival Baek In Ho.


article_image3

3. "Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok Joo"

Where to Watch: Rakuten Viki

Kim Bok Joo, a weightlifter chasing her dreams, discovers first love and friendship in the most unexpected ways. This drama is a delightful mix of inspiration and romance.

article_image4

4. "At a Distance, Spring Is Green"

Where to Watch: KOCOWA

A coming-of-age story about Nam Soo Hyun and Yeo Joon, two college students who form an unlikely friendship while dealing with personal struggles and budding romance.

 

article_image5

5. "Dear. M"

Where to Watch: Rakuten Viki

Set in Seoyeon University, this drama revolves around a group of students trying to uncover the identity of a mysterious online writer, all while navigating love and friendships.

