Manali to Ladakh: Top 10 summer destinations for upcoming holiday season; Check here

Famous holiday destinations in India for summers: Hill stations like Manali, Ladakh, Kashmir, and Ooty are best for visiting in summer. Beautiful valleys and exciting activities await you here

article_image1
Published: Apr 1, 2025, 3:56 PM IST

Manali, Himachal Pradesh

Known for its lush green valleys and snow-capped peaks, Manali is the best option to visit in summer. There are many games like paragliding and white water rafting here.

article_image2

Ladakh, Jammu and Kashmir

Leh, Ladakh is one of the most beautiful cities. It is a region of Jammu and Kashmir and is located in the western part of the Himalayas.


article_image3

Kashmir (Srinagar, Gulmarg, Pahalgam)

Often known as "Heaven on Earth", Kashmir is famous for its mountains and beautiful lakes and scenic beauty.

article_image4

Ooty, Tamil Nadu

Known as the 'Queen of Hill Stations', Ooty is located in Tamil Nadu. Beautiful lakes and lush greenery are seen here.

article_image5

Nainital, Uttarakhand

This beautiful hill station is situated around Naini Lake and is surrounded by mountains. It is the best destination to visit during the summer months.

article_image6

Coorg, Karnataka

Often called "Scotland of India", Coorg is famous for its coffee plantations and misty hills. It is surrounded by spice plantations.

article_image7

Darjeeling, West Bengal

Famous for its tea gardens and spectacular views of the Himalayas, Darjeeling is best to visit in summer. Darjeeling Himalayan Railway is a UNESCO World Heritage Site.

article_image8

Auli, Uttarakhand

Auli is best for skiing in winters. A very beautiful view of the Himalayas is visible from here. It is a perfect place for trekking and camping enthusiasts.

article_image9

Rishikesh, Uttarakhand

Known as the Yoga Capital of the World, Rishikesh is famous for spirituality. Along with this, there are many sports like whitewater rafting here.

article_image10

Gangtok, Sikkim

Gangtok, the capital of Sikkim, offers beautiful views of the Kanchenjunga range. Because of this, it is best to visit in summer.

