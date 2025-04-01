Manali to Ladakh: Top 10 summer destinations for upcoming holiday season; Check here

Read Full Gallery

Famous holiday destinations in India for summers: Hill stations like Manali, Ladakh, Kashmir, and Ooty are best for visiting in summer. Beautiful valleys and exciting activities await you here

Manali, Himachal Pradesh

Known for its lush green valleys and snow-capped peaks, Manali is the best option to visit in summer. There are many games like paragliding and white water rafting here.

Ladakh, Jammu and Kashmir

Leh, Ladakh is one of the most beautiful cities. It is a region of Jammu and Kashmir and is located in the western part of the Himalayas.

Kashmir (Srinagar, Gulmarg, Pahalgam)

Often known as "Heaven on Earth", Kashmir is famous for its mountains and beautiful lakes and scenic beauty.

Ooty, Tamil Nadu

Known as the 'Queen of Hill Stations', Ooty is located in Tamil Nadu. Beautiful lakes and lush greenery are seen here.

Nainital, Uttarakhand

This beautiful hill station is situated around Naini Lake and is surrounded by mountains. It is the best destination to visit during the summer months.

Coorg, Karnataka

Often called "Scotland of India", Coorg is famous for its coffee plantations and misty hills. It is surrounded by spice plantations.

Darjeeling, West Bengal

Famous for its tea gardens and spectacular views of the Himalayas, Darjeeling is best to visit in summer. Darjeeling Himalayan Railway is a UNESCO World Heritage Site.

Auli, Uttarakhand

Auli is best for skiing in winters. A very beautiful view of the Himalayas is visible from here. It is a perfect place for trekking and camping enthusiasts.

Rishikesh, Uttarakhand

Known as the Yoga Capital of the World, Rishikesh is famous for spirituality. Along with this, there are many sports like whitewater rafting here.

Gangtok, Sikkim

Gangtok, the capital of Sikkim, offers beautiful views of the Kanchenjunga range. Because of this, it is best to visit in summer.

