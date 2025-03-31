user
French President hopeful Marine Le Pen convicted of embezzling EU funds, faces election ban

French far-right leader Marine Le Pen has been found guilty of misusing EU funds to finance her National Rally party. The verdict could bar her from running in the 2027 presidential election, significantly impacting France’s political landscape.

Updated: Mar 31, 2025, 3:18 PM IST

Marine Le Pen, leader of France’s far-right National Rally (RN) party, has been found guilty of misappropriating European Union funds to finance her party’s activities. The verdict, delivered by a Paris court, comes in a case that could have profound implications for her political future, including a potential ban on her 2027 presidential bid.

Conviction and possible consequences

The court found that Le Pen and several senior RN figures, including former Members of the European Parliament (MEPs), improperly diverted more than €4 million in EU funds meant for parliamentary assistants between 2004 and 2016. Prosecutors had argued that these funds were instead used to pay staff working for RN, violating EU financial regulations.

While the judge has not yet announced a sentence, prosecutors have recommended a €300,000 fine, a prison term, and, most significantly, a five-year ban on holding public office. If this ineligibility period takes immediate effect, it could block Le Pen from contesting the 2027 presidential election, where she is currently seen as a strong challenger.

However, the court also has the option of imposing a shorter ineligibility period, such as one year, or allowing the ban to be suspended pending an appeal. Should Le Pen choose to challenge the ruling, she may still be allowed to run while the legal proceedings continue.

Le Pen denies wrongdoing, calls case politically motivated

Le Pen has consistently denied any wrongdoing, maintaining that the funds were used legally and that she has not committed “the slightest irregularity.” She has framed the trial as a politically motivated attack intended to undermine her candidacy, calling it an attempt to bring about her “political death.”

The case has fueled speculation over the future leadership of RN. If Le Pen is deemed ineligible to run, Jordan Bardella, the current RN president, is expected to take over as the party’s main candidate. However, political analysts suggest that while Bardella is a rising figure within RN, he lacks Le Pen’s experience and public recognition, which could significantly alter the dynamics of the 2027 presidential race.

A pivotal moment for French politics

The verdict carries major implications not only for Le Pen and RN but also for the broader French political landscape. If her ineligibility is enforced immediately, it could dramatically reshape the far-right’s strategy in the run-up to the next election.

The court’s final decision on sentencing is expected soon, with the verdict reading already underway as of 10:00 local time. Le Pen’s legal team is preparing for an appeal, setting the stage for a prolonged legal battle that could determine the trajectory of France’s far-right movement in the years to come.​

Marine Le Pen: A significant figure in French politics

​Marine Le Pen, born Marion Anne Perrine Le Pen on August 5, 1968, in Neuilly-sur-Seine, France, is a prominent French politician and lawyer. She is the youngest daughter of Jean-Marie Le Pen, founder of the National Front (FN), a far-right political party.

Marine Le Pen studied law at Panthéon-Assas University, earning a Master of Laws in 1991 and a Master of Advanced Studies in criminal law in 1992. She worked as a lawyer from 1992 to 1998 before joining the FN's legal department. Le Pen took over the leadership of the FN from her father in 2011, rebranding it as the National Rally (RN) in 2018.

She has been a significant figure in French politics, known for her nationalist and anti-immigration positions, and has run for the French presidency in 2012, 2017, and 2022, reaching the second round in the latter two elections.

