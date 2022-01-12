  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    No way to eradicate infection, but US on ‘threshold’ of transitioning to living with COVID: Anthony Fauci

    Official data showed there are currently 145,982 Covid hospitalizations, even though a significant per cent are thought to be hospitalized "with" the disease rather than because of it.

    No way to eradicate infection, but US on threshold of transitioning to living with COVID: Anthony Fauci-dnm
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Washington D.C., First Published Jan 12, 2022, 8:59 AM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    Despite the US facing soaring infections and record hospitalisations associated with Covid-19, Anthony Fauci, the nation's top infectious disease expert said Tuesday the country is approaching the “threshold” of transitioning to living with the coronavirus as a manageable disease.

    The top US scientist told the Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS) that eliminating Covid would be unrealistic and that “Omicron, with its extraordinary, unprecedented degree of efficiency of transmissibility, will ultimately find just about everybody.”

    “There’s no way we're going to eradicate this” virus, he said, given its contagiousness, its propensity to mutate into new variants and the large pool of unvaccinated people.

    While vaccination is still effective against severe outcomes, it is losing its effectiveness against the infection”

    However, “as Omicron goes up and down,” the country will hopefully enter a new phase “where there'll be enough protection in (the) community, enough drugs available so that when someone does get infected and is in a high-risk group, it will be very easy to treat that person,” said Fauci.

    “When we get there, there's that transition, and we may be on the threshold of that right now,” he said, while also stressing that with the country currently recording almost a million infections a day, nearly 150,000 people in hospital and more than 1,200 daily deaths, “we’re not at that point.”

    Despite the fact that a significant portion of Covid cases are thought to be hospitalized ‘with’ the disease rather than for the disease, official data showed 145,982 hospitalisations for the disease.

    President Joe Biden's top officials, including his chief medical advisor Fauci, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) director Rochelle Walenksy and acting Food and Drug Administration (FDA) head Janet Woodcock were summoned to testify before the Senate about the pandemic.

    Last Updated Jan 12, 2022, 8:59 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    New York AG subpoenas Trump, Ivanka, Donald Trump Jr, seeks depositions in fraud inquiry into family business-dnm

    New York AG subpoenas Trump, Ivanka, Donald Trump Jr, seeks depositions in fraud inquiry into family business

    Increase hospital support to rapid COVID tests President Joe Biden reveals plan to deal with Omicron gcw

    Increase hospital support to rapid COVID tests: President Joe Biden reveals plan to deal with Omicron

    Unvaccinated Texas man becomes first to succumb to Omicron in US Report gcw

    Unvaccinated Texas man becomes first to succumb to Omicron in US: Report

    Anthony Fauci warns of bleak winter ahead as Omicron spreads across globe gcw

    Anthony Fauci warns of 'bleak winter' ahead as Omicron spreads across globe

    Omicron threat: US President Joe Biden warns of winter of severe illness and death for unvaccinated-dnm

    Omicron threat: US President Joe Biden warns of ‘winter of severe illness and death’ for unvaccinated

    Recent Stories

    When Shahid Kapoor commented on Ananya Panday's hot pictures RCB

    Here's what happened when Shahid Kapoor commented on Ananya Panday's hot pictures

    Siddharth tenders public apology to Saina Nehwal in Twitter

    Siddharth apologises to Saina Nehwal for Twitter rant

    Amrish Puri death anniversary Did you the actor walked off from a set since co-star failed to recall lines drb

    Amrish Puri death anniversary: Did you know he 'walked off’ from a set after co-star failed to recall lines?

    Hollywood was Andrew Garfield once told he wasnt handsome enough for a role drb

    Was Andrew Garfield once told he wasn’t ‘handsome’ enough for a role?

    India vs South Africa, IND vs SA, Freedom Series 2021-22, Cape Town Test: Virat Kohli and Cheteshwar Pujara headline Day 1, check out the talking points-ayh

    India vs South Africa 2021-22, Cape Town Test: Kohli and Pujara headline Day 1, check out the talking points

    Recent Videos

    After half a century Turkmenistan wants to close Gates of Hell blazing crater heres why

    After half a century, Turkmenistan wants to close 'Gates of Hell' blazing crater; here's why

    Video Icon
    US reports 1.35 million COVID-19 cases in a day shattering global record

    US reports 1.35 million COVID-19 cases in a day, shattering global record

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, BFC vs MCFC Match Highlights (Game 56): Bengaluru FC outperforms reigning champion Mumbai City with 3-0 win-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 56): Bengaluru FC outperforms reigning champion Mumbai City with 3-0 win

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, KBFC vs HFC Match Highlights (Game 55): Alvaro Vazquez's sole strike hands Kerala Blasters 1-0 win over Hyderabad FC-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 55): Vazquez's sole strike hands Kerala Blasters 1-0 win over Hyderabad FC

    Video Icon
    US probes hate crime against Sikh driver in New York after India lodges protest

    US probes hate crime against Sikh driver in New York after India lodges protest

    Video Icon