Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has provided an update on the funeral arrangements for the late singer Zubeen Garg. Sarma shared that the singer’s mortal remains will be handed over to Indian authorities after a post-mortem is conducted in Singapore. Following this, the remains will be brought to Sarusajai in Guwahati, where fans will have the opportunity to pay their last respects.

According to Sarma, Singaporean authorities have confirmed that the post-mortem would be conducted, and it was expected to conclude by 2 PM SGT. After the post-mortem, the singer’s remains would be transferred to Indian authorities, and arrangements would begin to bring him back to Assam. He also mentioned that he was in continuous contact with the Indian High Commissioner in Singapore, Dr. Shilpak Ambule, to ensure that the process of returning Zubeen Garg’s remains was carried out smoothly and promptly.

Zubeen Garg passed away on September 19. He had been rescued from the sea by Singapore police and was immediately taken to a nearby hospital, where he was admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU). Despite intensive medical care, he succumbed to his injuries. Garg had traveled to Singapore to perform at the North East Festival and was scheduled to perform on the day of the tragic incident.

The sudden death of Zubeen Garg has left the nation in shock. Several prominent musicians, including Pritam, Papon, Armaan Malik, and Badshah, took to social media to pay tribute to him. Prime Minister Narendra Modi also expressed his grief, noting that the singer would be remembered for his significant contributions to music and that his renditions were loved by people from all walks of life.