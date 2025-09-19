PM Narendra Modi expressed shock at the sudden death of Assamese singer Zubeen Garg, who died in Singapore after a scuba diving accident. Remembered for his song “Ya Ali” and contributions to music, leaders and fans paid heartfelt tributes.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday expressed deep shock and sorrow over the sudden demise of popular Assamese singer Zubeen Garg, who passed away in Singapore after a scuba diving accident. The Prime Minister remembered him as a legendary artist whose music touched millions of lives across the country.

On X, PM Modi wrote: “Shocked by the sudden demise of popular singer Zubeen Garg. He will be remembered for his rich contribution to music. His renditions were very popular among people across all walks of life. Condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti.”

The news of Zubeen Garg's passing has shaken the entire nation, with tributes pouring in from leaders, fellow artists and fans.

Singer's last moments in Singapore

According to a statement from the Northeast India Festival, Garg developed breathing problems while scuba diving in Singapore. He was immediately administered CPR and rushed to Singapore General Hospital. Despite medical efforts, he was declared dead in the ICU around 2:30 PM IST.

The organisers of the festival expressed grief, noting that Garg's loss was not just for Assam but for the entire cultural fabric of India.

Leaders react to the loss

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma paid a heartfelt tribute to the singer, calling him 'one of Assam's favourite sons'. He said Garg's music had the rare ability to energise and inspire people and added that the void left behind by his passing could never be filled.

Cabinet Minister Ashok Singhal also described Garg as 'the pride of Assam and the nation', saying that his songs carried the emotions and spirit of Assamese culture across the world. He called the singer’s death not just a loss of a voice, but a heartbeat of the region.

Former Rajya Sabha MP Ripun Bora remembered Garg as a 'cultural icon' whose voice and spirit had inspired generations across Assam and beyond.

Legacy of Zubeen Garg

Known for his powerful voice and versatility, Zubeen Garg was one of the most loved artists from Northeast India. He sang in Assamese, Hindi, Bengali, and several other languages. While he was already a household name in Assam, he rose to nationwide fame with the Bollywood hit song 'Ya Ali' from the 2006 film Gangster. The song became one of the biggest hits of the decade and earned him multiple award nominations.

Beyond Bollywood, Garg continued to contribute to Assamese music and culture, producing albums, folk songs and compositions that blended tradition with modernity. His fans lovingly called him 'Zubeen Da', and his work inspired countless young artists.

A nation mourns a legend

The sudden death of Zubeen Garg has left an irreplaceable void in Indian music. From political leaders to fans across the globe, tributes highlight his ability to unite people through music. For Assam and the Northeast, Garg was more than just a singer. He was a cultural ambassador whose voice symbolised pride and identity. For India, he was a musical legend who left behind timeless songs and memories.

As PM Modi said, Zubeen Garg's music will be remembered forever, keeping his legacy alive for future generations.