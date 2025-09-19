Renowned singers Papon and Shaan expressed deep sorrow over the sudden demise of celebrated singer Zubeen Garg, known for the iconic track 'Ya Ali'. Calling the news “so shocking,” they paid heartfelt tributes to the musical legend.

New Delhi [India], September 19 (ANI): The sudden demise of 'Ya Ali' fame singer Zubeen Garg has left everyone in shock.

After learning about the death of Zubeen Garg on Friday, many celebrities, including Papon, Shaan, Harshdeep Kaur and Vishal Dadlani, took to their respective social media handles and paid their condolences.

Taking a stroll down memory lane, Shaan posted throwback pictures with Zubeen and wrote, "Zubin is truely a King !! Lived on his own terms .. Left on his own terms. Once again I realised how I haven't kept in touch with such a darling friend, such a warm, uncomplicated, pure hearted gentle soul .. and regretting why I didn't call him every time o thought about him .. have so many crazy memories together but all from a very very long time ago .. guess will meet him in another dimension someday..

Cheers Brother."



Papon prayed for a peaceful journey for Zubeen's soul.

"This is so shocking! The voice of a generation! Gone to soon. At a loss of words! Lost a friend. Lost a brother. A big void. Praying for a peaceful journey of his soul," he wrote on Instagram.



Zubeen, who was in Singapore for the Northeast India Festival, passed away after a scuba diving accident.

In a statement, the Northeast India Festival said Garg suffered breathing difficulties during scuba diving.

"He was immediately given CPR before being rushed to Singapore General Hospital. Despite efforts to save him, he was declared deceased in the ICU around 2:30 PM IST," the statement added.



On learning about the demise of Zubeen Garg, singer Harshdeep Kaur paid a heartfelt tribute to the departed soul.

"Extremely shocked by the news of Zubeen Garg's sudden demise. His contribution to Assamese music and culture is extraordinary... He'll always be remembered for his soulful Voice! What a wonderful artist...Rest in Peace #ZubeenGarg," she posted on Instagram.

Vishal Dadlani described Zubeen Garg as a "true megastar."
"I can't believe this. My brain is in shock, my heart is shattered! #ZubeenGarg has left a void I don't think anyone else can ever fill. He was a true megastar, a man of his people, a true lover of Assam, loved by his fans to a level where their pain today is just unimaginable. My deepest condolences to his family and to everyone who was touched by this larger-than-life legend. If anyone really LIVED Rock and Roll, it was Zubeen," he posted.

Known for his contributions to the Indian music industry, especially his presence in the Assamese culture, Zubeen Garg also sang in the Hindi and Bengali films. One of his biggest Bollywood breakthroughs came with the song 'Ya Ali' from Emraan Hashmi and Kangana Ranaut starrer 'Gangster'. The song also got him multiple nominations for Filmfare, Zee Cine, and IIFA awards. He was 52. (ANI)