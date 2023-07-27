Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Zareen Khan recalls working with Salman Khan 'intimidating'; says she was constantly compared to Katrina Kaif

    In a recent chat session, Zareen Khan talked openly about her experiences working with Salman Khan and being compared to Katrina Kaif in the beginning of her career. Veer served as the actress' Bollywood debut.

    Zareen Khan recalls working with Salman Khan 'intimidating'; says she was constantly compared to Katrina Kaif ADC
    Author
    Ahana Chaudhury
    First Published Jul 27, 2023, 11:18 AM IST

    In Salman Khan's 2010 film Veer, actress Zareen Khan made her acting debut by playing the character of a princess. A year later, in Anees Bazmee's comedy film Ready, Zareen and Salman performed the well-known item song "Character Dheela." Since then, Zareen has appeared in a number of films, including Housefull 2 with Akshay Kumar and John Abraham, Hate Story 3 and Aksar 2, both of which are sensual thrillers. Zareen has recently spoken up about her time spent working with Salman Khan and how Katrina Kaif has been compared to her in the past.

    ALSO READ: Britney Spears dances to ex boyfriend Justin Timberlake's song in yellow tutu, watch video

    In a recent Ask Me Anything session on Reddit, Zareen Khan discussed her life and profession. "Hello, I'm Zareen Khan," she wrote. In films like Veer, Ready, and Houseful 2, I played the lead. Ask me anything about films, characters, acting, life, my journey, and social topics. Any questions? Netizens started asking queries about her mentions right away. Zareen described her experience working with Salman Khan as "intimidating" when asked about it. She added that the most difficult role of her career had been playing Princess Yashodhara in Veer, her debut film. 

    As an outsider, Zareen added that it was challenging for her to break into the movie business. She stated that one aspect of Bollywood that she finds most objectionable is "people working on the basis of friendship rather than talent." She was told that because of her connections, she would have had an easy time in her profession. Zareen responded, "NO... you are mistaken.... I don't really know a lot of people in the business, and I also struggle with small conversation. In terms of her professional life, Zareen was last spotted in 2021's Hum Bhi Akele Tum Bhi Akele. With Chanakya, she has also dabbled in Telugu cinema. She has a sizable following on YouTube thanks to her lifestyle and fitness videos. 

    ALSO READ: Mia Khalifa HOT Photos: Model stuns fans with CLEAVAGE in silver embroidered Bikini; see sizzling pictures

    Last Updated Jul 27, 2023, 11:18 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Amitabh Bachchan gets badly attacked; his old tweet on 'bra' goes VIRAL vma

    Amitabh Bachchan gets badly attacked; his old tweet on 'bra' goes VIRAL

    Selena Gomez's post on her friend and kidney donor, Francia Raisa's birthday, squashes their feud rumours MSW

    Selena Gomez's post on her friend and kidney donor, Francia Raisa's birthday, squashes their feud rumours

    Offset smartly evades questions on reports of 'drama' with wife Cardi B vma

    Offset smartly evades questions on reports of 'drama' with wife Cardi B

    Raghav Chadha spills beans on life after engagement with Parineeti Chopra; Here's what he said vma

    Raghav Chadha spills beans on life after engagement with Parineeti Chopra; Here's what he said

    Kevin Spacey relieved from charges in London sex offence case; Know details vma

    Kevin Spacey relieved from charges in London sex offence case; Know details

    Recent Stories

    Amitabh Bachchan gets badly attacked; his old tweet on 'bra' goes VIRAL vma

    Amitabh Bachchan gets badly attacked; his old tweet on 'bra' goes VIRAL

    Selena Gomez's post on her friend and kidney donor, Francia Raisa's birthday, squashes their feud rumours MSW

    Selena Gomez's post on her friend and kidney donor, Francia Raisa's birthday, squashes their feud rumours

    Sip and savour: 6 drinks for National Scotch Day LMA

    Sip and savour: 6 drinks for National Scotch Day

    Illegal marriage assistance: Noida Police arrests 2 accomplices in Seema Haider, Sachin Meena's case AJR

    Illegal marriage assistance: Noida Police arrests 2 accomplices in Seema Haider, Sachin Meena's case

    Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5, Galaxy Z Flip 5 price REVEALED Check offers pre booking other details gcw

    Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5, Galaxy Z Flip 5 price REVEALED! Check offers, pre-booking & other details

    Recent Videos

    WATCH Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal confronted on Delhi floods

    WATCH: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal confronted on Delhi floods

    Video Icon
    WATCH Indian Oil's gas pipeline bursts in River Yamuna, water gushes up in Uttar Pradesh town AJR

    WATCH: Indian Oil's gas pipeline bursts in River Yamuna, water gushes up in Uttar Pradesh town

    Video Icon
    Video of PM Modi's 2019 prediction on no-confidence vote viral on social media WATCH AJR

    Video of PM Modi's 2019 prediction on no-confidence vote viral on social media | WATCH

    Video Icon
    PM Modi performs havan at G20 meet venue in Delhi's Pragati Maidan AJR

    PM Modi performs havan at G20 meet venue in Delhi's Pragati Maidan | WATCH

    Video Icon
    WHO explains how heat harms you and how you can protect yourself

    WHO explains: How does heat harm you? How can you protect yourself?

    Video Icon