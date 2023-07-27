Zareen Khan recalls working with Salman Khan 'intimidating'; says she was constantly compared to Katrina Kaif

In Salman Khan's 2010 film Veer, actress Zareen Khan made her acting debut by playing the character of a princess. A year later, in Anees Bazmee's comedy film Ready, Zareen and Salman performed the well-known item song "Character Dheela." Since then, Zareen has appeared in a number of films, including Housefull 2 with Akshay Kumar and John Abraham, Hate Story 3 and Aksar 2, both of which are sensual thrillers. Zareen has recently spoken up about her time spent working with Salman Khan and how Katrina Kaif has been compared to her in the past.

ALSO READ: Britney Spears dances to ex boyfriend Justin Timberlake's song in yellow tutu, watch video

In a recent Ask Me Anything session on Reddit, Zareen Khan discussed her life and profession. "Hello, I'm Zareen Khan," she wrote. In films like Veer, Ready, and Houseful 2, I played the lead. Ask me anything about films, characters, acting, life, my journey, and social topics. Any questions? Netizens started asking queries about her mentions right away. Zareen described her experience working with Salman Khan as "intimidating" when asked about it. She added that the most difficult role of her career had been playing Princess Yashodhara in Veer, her debut film.

As an outsider, Zareen added that it was challenging for her to break into the movie business. She stated that one aspect of Bollywood that she finds most objectionable is "people working on the basis of friendship rather than talent." She was told that because of her connections, she would have had an easy time in her profession. Zareen responded, "NO... you are mistaken.... I don't really know a lot of people in the business, and I also struggle with small conversation. In terms of her professional life, Zareen was last spotted in 2021's Hum Bhi Akele Tum Bhi Akele. With Chanakya, she has also dabbled in Telugu cinema. She has a sizable following on YouTube thanks to her lifestyle and fitness videos.

ALSO READ: Mia Khalifa HOT Photos: Model stuns fans with CLEAVAGE in silver embroidered Bikini; see sizzling pictures