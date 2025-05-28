Image Credit : X

“There's nothing to fear but fear itself... Would you like to see my mask?” Cillian Murphy as Dr Jonathan Crane in The Dark Knight trilogy is one of the most haunting characters that the actor has played. Murphy plays with rhythm and quiet menace. His actions seamlessly shifts from softness to pure derangement, and mimics the dark presence of Voldemort. Voldemort needs to be terrifying—but also hypnotic, someone followers obsess over. Murphy has that strange, dark charisma that can draw people in and unsettle them at the same time.