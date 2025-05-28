English

Replace Bhumi Pednekar...Demand Rises for The Royals Season 2!

entertainment May 28 2025
Author: Amrita Ghosh Image Credits:Instagram
The Royals Season 2 Announced

Netflix has announced the second season of its original series 'The Royals.' The platform shared a new poster to make the announcement.
Image credits: Instagram
Work Continues on The Royals' New Season

Announcing the second season of 'The Royals,' Netflix wrote, "Old money, new blood, and a new season in the works. 'The Royals Season 2' is coming soon to Netflix."
Image credits: Instagram
People Don't Want Bhumi Pednekar in The Royals Season 2

Netflix's announcement is receiving mixed responses from viewers. They are particularly expressing their desire not to see Bhumi Pednekar in the new season.
Image credits: Instagram
Internet Users Say: Replace Bhumi Pednekar

One internet user commented on Netflix's announcement, "Please, not Bhumi." Another user's comment is, "Replace Bhumi." One wrote, "Hopefully, Season 2 will come without Bhumi

Image credits: Instagram
People Don't Even Want The Royals Season 2

There are many who don't even want 'The Royals Season 2.' One user asked, "But why?" Another user commented, "Nobody wants this." One wrote, "Why? Who is demanding this?"
Image credits: Instagram
The Royals' First Season Streamed in May 2025

Preetish Nandi Communications produced the series. The first season started streaming on May 9, 2025. The series received a lukewarm response from the audience

Image credits: Instagram

