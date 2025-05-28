Love retro looks? Take inspiration from Alia Bhatt's glam outfit (PHOTOS)
Alia Bhatt dazzled at Cannes 2025 in a lemon-yellow Gucci co-ord, channeling vintage Hollywood glamour with a retro scarf, red lips, and cat-eye shades—pure style inspiration!
Alia Bhatt continues to set new benchmarks in fashion, and her latest appearance at Cannes 2025 proves she’s not just keeping up with trends—she’s rewriting them. After turning heads in a bold Maison Schiaparelli gown and redefining elegance in a Gucci saree, the RRR star has now stunned fans with a look that feels like a love letter to 1960s Hollywood.
Wearing a lemon-yellow Gucci co-ord set, Alia paid homage to the timeless appeal of screen legends like Marilyn Monroe and Audrey Hepburn. The outfit featured a sleek pencil skirt paired with a cropped bustier and a matching tailored jacket, all in a refreshing citrus hue that captured the vibrancy of summer. It’s a silhouette that echoes the grace and confidence of vintage movie stars—fitted, flattering, and effortlessly feminine.
To complete her look, Alia opted for bold accessories with a retro twist. Dramatic black cat-eye sunglasses added an air of mystique, while a dainty handbag adorned with gold accents introduced a touch of modern glamour. But what truly elevated the ensemble was her choice of headwear—a vintage-style scarf tied perfectly around her hair, offering a nod to classic fashion icons while grounding her outfit in retro charm.
Her beauty choices were just as on point. Voluminous curls, styled to perfection, and a swipe of classic red lipstick channeled the grace and allure of golden-age Hollywood. It’s a look that’s both nostalgic and refreshingly contemporary—an ideal reference for anyone looking to blend vintage style with modern sophistication.
Fashion Takeaway: How to Get the Look
Want to channel a similar vibe in your own wardrobe? Here's how you can recreate Alia Bhatt's retro-glam aesthetic:
Color is key: Opt for bright, monochrome co-ord sets in citrus tones or pastels to evoke that classic 60s palette.
Tailored silhouettes: Choose high-waisted pencil skirts and fitted jackets to accentuate your shape with elegance.
Accessorise smartly: Think vintage—cat-eye sunglasses, a structured handbag with metallic details, and minimal jewelry.
The power of a scarf: A silk scarf tied around the head can instantly elevate a look from modern to movie star.
Retro glam makeup: Red lips, winged eyeliner, and voluminous curls are timeless for a reason.
Alia Bhatt’s Cannes 2025 ensemble is more than just a fashion statement—it’s a style guide for anyone who wants to bring a bit of old Hollywood charm into their everyday life.