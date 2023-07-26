Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Britney Spears dances to ex boyfriend Justin Timberlake's song in yellow tutu, watch video

    Britney Spears posted a dancing video to the song 'Holy Grail' by her ex-boyfriend Justin Timberlake and rapper JAY-Z. Justin and Britney were together from 1999 to 2002.

    In a July 25 Instagram video, Britney Spears, 41, danced to the popular JAY-Z song "Holy Grail," which notably contains her ex, 42-year-old Justin Timberlake. Brit and J.T. dated from 1999 to 2002, as many people are aware. The blonde beauty looked stunning in the video wearing a tiny yellow cocktail dress with a plunging front and a stylish tutu at the bottom. She completed the ensemble with a cocktail ring on her left hand, a stack of bangles, and brown leather pumps.  The caption on the photo said, "I put on my party dress and my first yellow tutu." Throughout the video, Brit's hairstyle altered as she chose to wear her golden tresses down in beach waves and also tied up in a messy bun. The singer of "Mind Your Business" was seen making constant adjustments to her top while someone off camera briefly blocked the shot with their hand. Throughout the dancing footage, Britney's face was nothing but a big smile.Throughout the video, Brit's hairstyle altered as she chose to wear her golden tresses down in beach waves and also tied up in a messy bun. The singer of "Mind Your Business" was seen making constant adjustments to her top while someone off camera briefly blocked the shot with their hand. Throughout the dancing footage, Britney's face was nothing but a big smile.

    The footage of Britney Spears dancing to her ex-boyfriend's song Holy Grail has been released before. In 2021, she released a video that was similar. The mother of two also recently shared a video of herself dancing about her house in a red bikini.  She wrote, “A week with my fasting book and things have turned around !!! I love sharing and telling the truth because if I said sorry we lied like my family does … I wouldn’t be able to touch the hearts of so many GOOD PEOPLE !!!

    Brit's two most recent Instagram updates follow the completion of two intriguing projects. She stated two weeks ago that The Woman In Me, her autobiography, would be published on October 24. Britney discussed her experience writing the book in a since-deleted video (which can be viewed here). She began the video by saying, "Ok guys, my book is coming out very, very soon." "I toiled nonstop for this book... You guys better like this book because I went to a lot of therapy to write it. The actress also said that it doesn't bother her if some people don't like her book. She joked, "If you don't like it, that's fine too.

