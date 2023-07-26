Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Mia Khalifa HOT Photos: Model stuns fans with CLEAVAGE in silver embroidered Bikini; see sizzling pictures

    First Published Jul 26, 2023, 3:50 PM IST

    Something about Mia Khalifa keeps everyone on her toes. You want to watch her Instagram feed full of captivating and tempting pictures and videos of herself enjoying the best of her days as she soaks in the sun and sets Instagram ablaze with her luscious curves and assets in the sexiest bikinis and risque attires. A detailed glance at Mia Khalifa's latest photos can make fans drool at her luscious curves and assets.

    Image: Mia Khalifa / Instagram

    Whether because she has a fierce passion for Washington or because of her sultry hot pics and videos. Here is a glimpse at the times when fashion icon and model Mia Khalifa just upped the heat on the 'gram with her assorted and sexy collection of searing-hot bikinis and attires wherein she showed off her assets, booty and luscious body. Mia Khalifa was recently also featured in Vogue, making her the most popular and globally loved fashion influencer who made it to Vogue UK. Besides, she keeps making waves as a globally prominent model and influencer. Mia Khalifa set Instagram ablaze with her sexy new silver vintage embroidered bikini look.

    Image: Mia Khalifa / Instagram

    Mia Khalifa dropped this new photo on her Instagram stories. She is donning a silver vintage bikini which is deep neck and gives fans a glimpse of her cleavage.

    Image: Mia Khalifa / Instagram

    Mia Khalifa looks daring and sizzling in a topless look. She posted this photo on her Instagram story. Mia Khalifa gives sultry looks at the camera lens and flaunts her bare chest with gold body jewellery.

    Image: Mia Khalifa / Instagram

    Mia Khalifa looks sexy and a sight to behold in this just-out-of-bed cream sleeveless crop top and short white coloured shorts as she flaunts her toned abs and thighs which is sensational.

    Image: Mia Khalifa / Instagram

    Mia Khalifa looks stunning and sizzling in an open grey and white shirt as she hides her face in the photo and flaunts her cleavage and breasts.

    Image: Mia Khalifa / Instagram

    Mia Khalifa looks stunning and captured the attention of netizens in this sizzling rust-orange shade bikini with bottoms as she flaunts her booty with her well-toned and totally bareback.

    Image: Mia Khalifa / Instagram

    Mia Khalifa looks drop-dead-scintillating and channels her inner beach belle in this sultry baby-pink-colour bikini. She lies down with her entire face facing back at the camera lens as she flaunts her booty and bareback.

    Image: Mia Khalifa / Instagram

    Mia Khalifa increases hotness in this sizzling pistachio light green-colour bikini with bottoms and sits on the railing in the desert area.

    Image: Mia Khalifa / Instagram

    Mia Khalifa goes daringly bold in this photo as she flaunts her sexiness in the white bikini attire and sits in a way which shows off her booty, legs and breasts.

    Image: Mia Khalifa / Instagram

    Mia Khalifa goes bold and turns the tables with her sizzling avatar by going bare and covering her body with only gold body jewellery covering her and wearing dark brown bottoms to finish off her topless look.

    Image: Mia Khalifa / Instagram

    Mia Khalifa looks stunning and flaunts her breasts in a sizzling black stringed bikini with wet black hair, which is sensational. She flashes a radiant smile in the picture.

    Image: Mia Khalifa / Instagram

    Mia Khalifa looks stunning and sizzling with tousled wet hair as she flaunts her breasts in a bold red open bikini in this picture.

