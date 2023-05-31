Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Zara Hatke Zara Bachke: Sara Ali Khan seeks blessing at Ujjain's Mahakal Temple ahead of film's release

    Today, Sara Ali Khan was spotted visiting the Mahakal Temple in Ujjain in advance of the release of her movie Zara Hatke Zara Bachke.

    Ahana Chaudhury
    First Published May 31, 2023, 1:56 PM IST

    Sara Ali Khan, an actress, is currently preoccupied with promoting her upcoming movie, Zara Hatke Zara Bachke. Vicky Kaushal and she will appear together on screen in the Laxman Utekar film. Their first working together will be on the movie. Sara was spotted today in Ujjain visiting the Mahakal Temple before the film's release. Social media users reposted her temple video. 

    In the video. Sara can be seen wearing a pink saree as she visits the temple to ask for blessings. Her attendance in the 'Bhasma Aarti' ceremony, which is performed between 4 and 5:30 in the morning, is reportedly confirmed. Since sarees are required for women to wear at the Bhasma Aarti, the actress chose a pink one. She can be seen conversing with the priest as she performs puja. Sara reportedly conducted Jalabhishek inside the sanctum sanctorum as well, according to media. 

    Vicky and Sara were spotted on Tuesday entering the Hanuman Setu shrine in Lucknow. Zara Hatke Zara Bachke will release in theatres on June 2.

    According to Sanjay Guru, a priest of the Mahakaleshwar temple, Sara engaged in prayers to "Nandi Baba" after bowing at the "Garbhagriha." She landed in Ujjain this morning through Indore. The actress performed puja at "Tirthakot Kund" as well.  

    Last Updated May 31, 2023, 2:05 PM IST
