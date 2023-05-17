Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Hypertension in Young Adults: Why it's important to address and treat early

    Risk factors for hypertension: In young adults, include being overweight or obese, consuming a diet high in salt and processed foods, excessive alcohol consumption, smoking or tobacco use, leading a sedentary lifestyle, chronic stress, and sleep apnea.

    First Published May 17, 2023, 10:29 AM IST

    Hypertension, also known as high blood pressure, can affect people of all ages, including young adults. While there are well-known causes of hypertension, such as physical inactivity and unhealthy eating habits, there are also cases where the underlying cause of hypertension is unknown.

    Dr. Rajpal Singh, Director - Interventional Cardiology from Fortis Hospital, Bannerghatta Road, talks about the type of hypertension. One is primary hypertension, which develops gradually and is not directly linked to any specific cause. Genetic predisposition may play a role in certain individuals, particularly those with a family history of premature onset of hypertension in their 20s and 30s. On the other hand, secondary hypertension is when there is an identifiable cause leading to high blood pressure.

    The first line of treatment for hypertension involves lifestyle changes such as quitting smoking, moderating alcohol consumption, maintaining a healthy weight, engaging in regular exercise, getting enough sleep, and making dietary adjustments. Medications are only introduced if blood pressure is not adequately controlled despite these lifestyle modifications.

    Known risk factors for hypertension in young adults include being overweight or obese, consuming a diet high in salt and processed foods, excessive alcohol consumption, smoking or tobacco use, leading a sedentary lifestyle, chronic stress, and sleep apnea. Learning healthy stress management techniques and discussing the possibility of sleep apnea with a healthcare professional can help reduce the risk of hypertension.

    Young adults should consult a healthcare professional regarding regular blood pressure monitoring and potential lifestyle adjustments to promote cardiovascular well-being. Those diagnosed with hypertension should also be aware of the potential risk of developing complications such as heart disease, stroke, and kidney damage and work with their healthcare team to manage their blood pressure effectively.

    Risk factors for hypertension:

    • Being overweight or obese
    • Consuming a diet high in salt and processed foods
    • Excessive alcohol consumption
    • Smoking or tobacco use
    • Leading a sedentary lifestyle
    • Chronic stress
    • Sleep apnea

     

