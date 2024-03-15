Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Yodha REVIEW: Sidharth Malhotra, Disha Patani's patriotic film receives standing ovation; read movie reaction

    Yodha Movie First Review OUT: Sidharth Malhotra performed outstandingly as a commando who must recover a hijacked Air India jet. Sidharth has revealed that he plans to star in more patriotic films.

    Yodha REVIEW: Sidharth Malhotra, Disha Patani's patriotic film receives standing ovation; read movie reaction RBA
    First Published Mar 15, 2024, 9:30 AM IST

    The early reviews for Yodha, starring Sidharth Malhotra, Disha Patani, and Raashii Khanna, have been very good. Co-directed by Sagar Ambre and Pushkar Ojha, it is about a commando named Arun Katyal who is charged with retrieving a hijacked Air India flight.

    A video of Sidharth and team Yodha enjoying a standing ovation during their Mumbai screening has gone viral on the internet. Sharing the footage from the screening, “YODHA IS NOTHING BUT A MASS HYSTERIA!!! Our Yodha Sidharth Malhotra and director duo Sagar Ambre and Pushkar Ojha received a warm and enthusiastic response at the special screening in Mumbai.” Another user shared, “Initial Reviews suggest that Yodha is the best ever hijack-based patriotic film of Indian cinema. My fav #idharth Malhotra has given yet another phenomenal film to Indian cinema like Shershaah.”

    Meanwhile, Sidharth accompanied his actress-wife Kiara Advani and their families to the screening on Thursday night. Sidharth and Kiara held hands on the red carpet, flaunting their million-dollar smiles to the photographers. While Sidharth wore a black shirt with matching jeans and a leather jacket, Kiara Advani looked stunning in a blue pantsuit.

    Sidharth Malhotra has revealed that he plans to star in more patriotic films. “I think it just happened by chance (signing back to back patriotic films). I maybe drawn a little more to the uniform, nothing looks better on a man than uniform regardless of any form of service in the country. This is a fictious uniform so we’ve done the Army, we’ve done the police, I have created my own Yodha unit so that I can wear another version of a uniform here.”


    According to the review, the plot of Yodha will effectively keep you captivated because the picture is a formulaic, action-packed thriller set on an aircraft. The review reads, "#Yodha is formulaic, action-packed thriller set on a plane. The narrative successfully keep you guessing about who the perpetrators really is. #SidharthMalhotra delivered entrancing performance while #RaashiiKhanna and #DishaPatani also top notch."

    About Yodha 
    The plot of Yodha focuses on an aircraft hijacking, with Sidharth as a soldier and Disha Patani as a cabin crew member. Raashii also plays Sidharth's romantic interest, portrayed as a government figure in the teaser. 

    The film's summary summarises the plot: "During an aeroplane hijacking, a soldier saves passengers while confronting terrorists. However, with the flying engine destroyed, life becomes more difficult." 

    Yodha, produced by Dharma Productions, is believed to have a budget of Rs 55 crores. In addition to significant actors Sidharth Malhotra and Disha Patani, the film features Arun Katyal, Ankit Raj, and Tanuj Virwani in critical parts.

     

    Last Updated Mar 15, 2024, 9:30 AM IST
