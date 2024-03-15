Entertainment

Yo Yo Honey Singh Birthday special: 6 unknown and interesting facts

Yo Yo Honey Singh’s original name is Hirdesh Singh. He adopted the name at the start of his career. Singh’s first Rap song was Glassy by Ashok Masti.

Image credits: SOCIAL MEDIA

Honey Singh learned DJing from DJ Vishal and won second place in the War of DJs competition.

Image credits: Image: Honey Singh / Instagram

Yo Yo Honey Singh is Bollywood's most expensive performer, charging 70 lakh rupees for one song in Mastan. His talent and popularity make him Bollywood's most costly artist.

Image credits: Instagram

Honey Singh has always aspired to be a music producer. Honey Singh also knows how to play the tabla.

Image credits: Instagram

Honey Singh studied music at the Trinity School of the United Kingdom (UK)

Image credits: Instagram

“Yo Yo” was picked from his Afro-American friends, which means “Aapka Apna”. Honey Singh is a great cricket fan and loves driving cars in his free time. 

Image credits: Instagram

Honey Singh's track reached number one on the BBC international charts in 2006. His album 'International Villager' has become the best-selling Punjabi record ever.

Image credits: Instagram
