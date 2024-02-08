Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    'Yatra 2' REVIEW: Is Mammootty-Jiiva's biopic worth watching? Read THIS

    Yatra 2 Twitter REVIEW: The movie is a sequel to the silver screen adaptation of the life of late Chief Minister YS Rajasekhara Reddy. The sequel hit the big screens today, February 8. 

    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Feb 8, 2024, 12:43 PM IST

    'Yatra 2' is the newest biographical film based on the life and political achievements of the renowned Chief Minister, Late YS Rajasekhara Reddy. Five years ago, filmmaker Mahi V Raghav directed the biography for Yatra, in which Mammootty plays the protagonist. On February 8, the sequel debuted to reasonable expectations. Following its release, the film has received a positive reception.

    The film is a sequel to the epic life of late Chief Minister YS Rajasekhara Reddy, which was adapted for the cinema. The film Yatra 2 follows up where the prequel left off, focusing on the principal character's political successes and the emergence of his son, YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, the current Chief Minister of the split Andhra Pradesh state.

    Yatra 2 received a lot of great feedback on social media and microblogging platforms. Many admirers commend Mahi V. Raghav, the film's director, for creating a suitable homage to the renowned politician. Check out some of the tweets to help you comprehend the movie better.

    Yatra 2 Cast and Crew: 
    The film stars Malayalam actor Mammootty as late Chief Minister YS Rajasekhara Reddy, repeating his role from the sequel. Jiiva portrayed YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, the current Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, after it was divided. Mahesh Manjrekar, Subhalekha Sudhakar, Ketaki Narayan, Ashrita Vemuganti Nanduri, Rajiv Kumar Aneja, Suzanne Bernert, and others performed significant parts in the film. 

    Mahi V. Raghav directed and co-produced the film Yatra 2. Shiva Meka sponsored the film under the brands Three Autumn Leaves and V Celluloid. Santhosh Narayanan wrote the thundering background soundtrack and all of the music for this movie. Shravan Katikaneni and Madhie collaborated as editors and cinematographers on the film Yatra 2.
     

    Last Updated Feb 8, 2024, 12:43 PM IST
