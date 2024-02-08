Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Bramayugam: Mammootty's movie to release in more than 22 countries; read details

    'Bramayugam' marks the debut production venture of Night Shift Studios and is set to release in Malayalam, Telugu, Kannada, and Hindi. The Malayalam movie 'Bramayugam' starring Megastar Mammootty will be released on February 15, 2024.

    The Malayalam movie 'Bramayugam' starring Megastar Mammootty will be released on February 15, 2024. The movie is directed by Rahul Sadasivan. Meanwhile, more information about the release of movie in foreign countries is coming out. Notably, 'Bramayugam' marks the debut production venture of Night Shift Studios and is set to release in Malayalam, Telugu, Kannada, and Hindi languages.

    According to details shared on Bramayugam's official page, the film is set to debut in over 22 countries globally. Among these are various European nations, including the United Kingdom, Germany, Georgia, France, Poland, Malta, Uzbekistan, Austria, Moldova, and Italy. Additionally, audiences in Gulf countries such as the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Oman, Kuwait, Qatar, and Bahrain can anticipate its release. The movie will also hit screens in the USA, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand.

    The Mammootty starrer will be shown on more than 300 screens in Kerala. Along with Mammootty, Amalda Liz, Manikandan Achari, Arjun Ashokan and Siddharth Bharathan will also appear in the lead roles. The producer of the movie informed that the budget of the movie is Rs 27.73 crores

