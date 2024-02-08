Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Elvish Yadav calls Kusha Kapila 'sasti Kareena', here's how she reacts

    Popular social media influencer Kusha Kapila reacted to YouTuber Elvish Yadav calling 'Sasti Kareena'. Kusha said that Elvish should have taken Kareena's consent about it first.

    Elvish Yadav calls Kusha Kapila 'sasti Kareena', here's how she reacts RBA
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Feb 8, 2024, 10:54 AM IST

    Kusha Kapila, an internet phenomenon and actor, recently responded to previous Bigg Boss winner Elvish Yadav's statement, stating that Kusha cannot be compared to Bollywood icon Kareena Kapoor. Kusha responded to Elvish's 'sasti Kareena Kapoor (a Kareena rip-off)' statement by saying that Elvish should have first obtained Kareena's approval.

    Speaking to Lallantop, the actor said in Hindi, "Kya matlab hua iska? Kareena Kapoor ne consent nahi kiya hai iss baat ke liye. Pehle to unse pucho, begum hai wo. Aapne meme nahi dekha, 'Ye Elvish bhai ke aage koi nahi bol sakta" (What does this mean? Kareena Kapoor has not given her consent for this. You should ask Kareena first, she is begum after all. Haven't you seen the meme, 'No one has the right to say anything in front of Elvish.').

    Also Read: Allu Arjun, Sukumar starrer action entertainer to get a third installment? Here's what we know

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Kusha Kapila (@kushakapila)

    During the conversation, Kusha also discussed her ex-husband, Zorawar Ahluwalia, and their choice to announce their split on social media.

    She said, "This was an emotional as well as a private moment for our family. I had no plans to announce (my separation) the day I announced it. You can consider that we were asked to put that statement on social media because we wanted the information to go through us rather than any other person."

    "A publication called us that they knew about Zorawar and my separation. A picture of the second motion circular that had Zorawar and my name was clicked by a few lawyers and it went viral. I knew about it, but thought we would keep calm, and it's okay, we don't have to worry about it. We will deal with it when we have to deal with it. And this was our private moment," Kusha concluded.

    Also Read: Sandeep Vanga Reddy takes at indirect dig at Shah Rukh Khan; Here's what he said

    On the work front, Kusha Kapila was last seen in the multi-starrer, Thank You For Coming. 

    Last Updated Feb 8, 2024, 10:54 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Lal Salaam: Here's how Rajinikanth REACTED after watching his film's trailer-Video RBA

    'Lal Salaam': Here's how Rajinikanth REACTED after watching his film's trailer-Video

    I am trying to recover...', Ankita Lokhande reveals how Bigg Boss 17 took a toll on her mental health ATG

    'I am trying to recover...', Ankita Lokhande reveals how Bigg Boss 17 took a toll on her mental health

    Shahid Kapoor recreates iconic Virat Kohli video holding a bat post tiring promotions of upcoming movie- WATCH ATG

    Shahid Kapoor recreates iconic Virat Kohli video holding a bat post tiring promotions of upcoming movie- WATCH

    Allu Arjun, Sukumar starrer action entertainer to get a third installment? Here's what we know ATG

    Allu Arjun, Sukumar starrer action entertainer to get a third installment? Here's what we know

    I get hurt....', Ankita Lokhande clarifies if she is still friends with Munawar Faruqui post Bigg Boss; Read ATG

    'I get hurt....', Ankita Lokhande clarifies if she is still friends with Munawar Faruqui post Bigg Boss; Read

    Recent Stories

    'Is that Sambar?': Bengaluru resident shares video of muddy drinking water coming out of tap vkp

    ‘Is that Sambar?': Bengaluru resident shares video of muddy drinking water coming out of tap

    MPC meeting outcome 2024: RBI keeps Repo Rate unchanged, What does that mean for your home loan EMI AJR

    MPC meeting outcome 2024: RBI keeps Repo Rate unchanged, What does that mean for your home loan EMI

    Kerala Lottery Results Karunya Plus KN-508 February 08 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE anr

    Kerala Lottery Results Karunya Plus KN-508 February 08 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE

    football Thiago Silva's wife issues public apology for her outburst aimed at Chelsea manager Pochettino snt

    Thiago Silva's wife issues public apology for her outburst aimed at Chelsea manager Pochettino

    Bengaluru: Why are heavy goods vehicles, buses banned on Marathahalli Outer Ring service road? vkp

    Bengaluru: Why are heavy goods vehicles, buses banned on Marathahalli Outer Ring service road?

    Recent Videos

    World Cancer Day: Cervical Cancer facts, symptoms, diagnosis, treatment and more

    Explained: Cervical Cancer facts, symptoms, diagnosis, treatment and more (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    World Cancer Day: The inspiring story of Raaj Kumar Bothra who survived ampullary carcinoma

    World Cancer Day: The inspiring story of Raaj Kumar Bothra (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    World Cancer Day: Demystifying the myths about cancers (WATCH)

    World Cancer Day: Demystifying the myths about cancers (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024 PM Modi top tips for parents watch video gcw

    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024: PM Modi's top tips for parents (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024 PM Modi checks out projects of students ahead of 7th edition at Bharat Mandapam in Delhi gcw

    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024: PM Modi checks out projects of students ahead of 7th edition at Bharat Mandapam

    Video Icon