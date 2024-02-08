Elvish Yadav calls Kusha Kapila 'sasti Kareena', here's how she reacts

Popular social media influencer Kusha Kapila reacted to YouTuber Elvish Yadav calling 'Sasti Kareena'. Kusha said that Elvish should have taken Kareena's consent about it first.

Kusha Kapila, an internet phenomenon and actor, recently responded to previous Bigg Boss winner Elvish Yadav's statement, stating that Kusha cannot be compared to Bollywood icon Kareena Kapoor. Kusha responded to Elvish's 'sasti Kareena Kapoor (a Kareena rip-off)' statement by saying that Elvish should have first obtained Kareena's approval.

Speaking to Lallantop, the actor said in Hindi, "Kya matlab hua iska? Kareena Kapoor ne consent nahi kiya hai iss baat ke liye. Pehle to unse pucho, begum hai wo. Aapne meme nahi dekha, 'Ye Elvish bhai ke aage koi nahi bol sakta" (What does this mean? Kareena Kapoor has not given her consent for this. You should ask Kareena first, she is begum after all. Haven't you seen the meme, 'No one has the right to say anything in front of Elvish.').

During the conversation, Kusha also discussed her ex-husband, Zorawar Ahluwalia, and their choice to announce their split on social media.

She said, "This was an emotional as well as a private moment for our family. I had no plans to announce (my separation) the day I announced it. You can consider that we were asked to put that statement on social media because we wanted the information to go through us rather than any other person."

"A publication called us that they knew about Zorawar and my separation. A picture of the second motion circular that had Zorawar and my name was clicked by a few lawyers and it went viral. I knew about it, but thought we would keep calm, and it's okay, we don't have to worry about it. We will deal with it when we have to deal with it. And this was our private moment," Kusha concluded.

On the work front, Kusha Kapila was last seen in the multi-starrer, Thank You For Coming.