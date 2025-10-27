Yami Gautam responds to being labeled a ‘nationalist’ after her film choices like Uri and Article 370, saying, “Logo ka kaam hai kuch na kuch kehna.”

The strong actress Yami Gautam, known for her powerful performances in content-driven films, finally addressed the saga of being termed a “nationalist.” The next thing coming is Yami Gautam's participation in the impending political drama Haq, where she talked about her views during a recent interview with grace when critics tie her film choices to nationalistic themes.

Yami Gautam Breaks Silence on Being Labeled ‘Nationalist’

About the tag, Yami Gautam said she is not into all these labels; rather, she prefers to concentrate on her work. "Logo ka kaam hai kuch na kuch kehna," she said. While Yami recognized as a public figure, one must also be open to being on some other side of an issue, as she chooses her artistic ventures.

She said, "Label hai, mujhe pata bhi nahi hai. I don't know. Agar hai toh logo ka kaam hai kuch na kuch kehna. Ye nahi toh kuch aur label, phir kuch aur, phir kuch aur. Parso kuch aur tha. Pehle kuch underrated label tha. Usce pehle kuch aur tha. It keeps shifting. Main vo sab nahi samajhti hun (There’s a label, I don’t even know what it is. If there is one, well, people will always have something to say. If not this label, then something else, and then something else again. The other day it was something different. Earlier, I was labeled 'underrated'. Before that, it was something else. It keeps shifting. I don’t really understand all that)."

She, however, emphasized that her only intention is to choose scripts based on its story and not to think about any political agenda or ideological political agenda. "I sign films which resonate with me emotionally. If people perceive them a certain way, that's their perspective-and I respect that," she added.

A Pattern in Her Film Choices

In the past few years, Yami Gautam has starred in a handful of movies on patriotic or socially aware themes, like Uri: The Surgical Strike, Article 370, and Dasvi, earning her huge appreciation for portraying those strong, relatable characters. Some called her a "nationalist" for her endeavors, however.

Yami clarified that she is proud to represent those stories that are grounded in Indian reality. "If my Cinema makes people feel something for the Country or for each other, it is a good thing. Cinema should connect people, not divide them," she said.

Focusing on Her Craft and Growth

She emphasized that she does not entertain any distractions but focuses her energy on improving her craft. "As actors, our job is to tell stories truthfully. The rest-opinions, judgments, or labels-is just part of the profession," she said.

Yami Gautam gave a huge thanks to the audience for their support and sincerely hopes that Haq will continue her pattern of doing meaningful work. "At the end of the day, I'm here to do good work. Everything else is background noise," she concluded.