Bollywood’s upcoming film Haq, starring Emraan Hashmi and Yami Gautam, has hit a legal roadblock as Shah Bano’s daughter reportedly sent a notice to the makers. The move has sparked controversy over the film’s content.

The Controversy Behind 'Haq'

Directed by an eminent director, Haq was already drawing attention due to its gripping storyline and star-studded casting. However, the film has now drawn criticism for allegedly using elements associated with the late Shah Bano, who occupies a special place in Indian legal history. Legal representatives claim that incorporation infringes personal and family rights therefore the notice upon the producers was filed.

Family's Claims by Shah Bano's Daughter

Sources say that Shah Bano's daughter has officially voiced her concerns about potential defamation and misrepresentation to the film's production team. While she has not gone public with all specifics, the legal notice reportedly seeks certain changes or clarifications that would prevent misinterpretation of the film's content from affecting the family's legacy.

Effect on Release

Though slated for this year, release of Haq may be delayed because of the legal notice. Insiders in the industry say that the filmmakers may have to modify certain portions of the film, talk to Shah Bano's family, and/or prepare disclaimers to avoid any future legal entanglements.

Response by Emraan Hashmi & Yami Gautam

As of now, neither Emraan Hashmi nor Yami Gautam has made any public comment about the notice. While both actors are busy promoting their respective projects, their fans are waiting to hear what they have to say about this controversy. One thing is for sure: it is quite likely that these professional actors will issue a statement once the production house has detailed the issue accordingly.

The legal notice against Haq considers the hurdles that filmmakers face when they attempt to visualize sensitive real-life events or personalities. As the situation unfolds, it remains to be seen how the makers will deal with the surrounding controversy without compromising the film's narrative. Fans are glued to their screens to know updates regarding both the legal proceedings and the film's eventual release.