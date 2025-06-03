Yami Gautam earns high praise from director Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury for her intense performance in Lost and gears up for a powerful new role in a Shah Bano-inspired film.

Yami Gautam continues to impress as one of the most powerful performers in Indian cinema. Known for her choice of bold and content-driven roles, Yami has steadily built a reputation as a bankable actress who can carry a film entirely on her shoulders. One of her standout performances came in Lost, where she played an investigative journalist entangled in a gripping search for the truth behind a missing person’s case.

“She Completely Owned the Role” — Director Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury

The film’s director, three-time National Award winner Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury, didn’t hold back in expressing his admiration for Yami’s dedication and performance. “It was an incredible experience working with Yami Gautam. She is one of the most conscientious actresses I’ve worked with. She was always on set, prepared ahead of time—even on the most humid days, despite being unwell,” he shared.

Chowdhury added that Yami’s understanding of her character was exceptional. “We had many discussions before shooting began. She understood the nuances of her character and embodied it perfectly. Yami completely owned the role of Vidhi Sahani with remarkable intensity and sincerity.”

Upcoming Projects: A Bold New Role in Shah Bano-Inspired Film

In Lost, Yami played Vidhi Sahani—a fiercely determined journalist driven by the pursuit of truth and justice. Her performance received wide acclaim from both critics and audiences, reinforcing her place as one of Bollywood’s most dependable talents.

Following the success of Lost and her powerful appearance in Dhoom Dhaam, Yami is now set to collaborate with director Suparn Varma on a film inspired by the real-life case of Shah Bano. The project promises to be another milestone in her career, offering her a chance to portray a socially relevant and emotionally charged role. Fans are already anticipating yet another unforgettable performance from the versatile actress.