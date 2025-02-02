WWE Royal Rumble 2025: Jey Uso shocks John Cena to secure WrestleMania 41 spot; WATCH winning moment

Jey Uso stunned the WWE Universe by eliminating John Cena to win the 2025 Royal Rumble and secure his spot in the main event of WrestleMania 41.

WWE Royal Rumble 2025: Jey Uso shocks John Cena to secure WrestleMania 41 spot; WATCH winning moment
Author
Sunita Iyer
Published: Feb 2, 2025, 10:34 AM IST

The WWE Royal Rumble 2025, held in Indianapolis, was a night of jaw-dropping moments, shocking eliminations, and record-breaking feats. However, it was Jey Uso who stole the spotlight, delivering a crushing blow to John Cena’s WrestleMania dreams. Uso secured his victory in the match by eliminating the WWE legend, solidifying his place in the main event of WrestleMania 41.

The night began with anticipation building as a packed arena witnessed an electrifying array of superstars, surprises, and intense showdowns. Among the first highlights of the night, Charlotte Flair made an unforgettable return to in-ring action, not only participating but dominating the Royal Rumble, setting a new record by claiming her second Rumble win. Meanwhile, Cody Rhodes and the popular tag team DIY successfully retained their titles, cementing their status in WWE's elite ranks.

Also read: WWE Royal Rumble: 20 unforgettable moments that will remain etched in every WWE fan (WATCH)

However, it was the dramatic and fast-paced action inside the ring that kept fans on their toes. Jacob Fatu entered at No.12, and with a flurry of eliminations, took down Rey Mysterio, Chad Gable, and Andrade in rapid succession. The crowd roared as TNA Champion Joe Hendry made a surprise entry, bringing his popular entrance song with him and adding to the Rumble’s electric atmosphere.

The excitement reached a fever pitch when Roman Reigns, entering at No.16, made an immediate impact by eliminating four competitors in a single move. As the Rumble went on, fans were treated to a high-stakes stare-off between John Cena, CM Punk, and Roman Reigns, before Seth Rollins’ entrance interrupted the tension, setting the stage for more chaos.

Logan Paul, entering last at No.30, made a grand impact by eliminating AJ Styles, leaving the final field set for a brutal showdown. Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins exchanged vicious blows, rekindling their SHIELD rivalry, before CM Punk used their conflict to eliminate both. However, Logan Paul quickly turned the tables, eliminating Punk, leaving him as one of the final three contestants.

Also read: IShowSpeed's shock WWE Royal Rumble 2025 show: Ronaldo's Siuuu celebration, brutal elimination & more (WATCH)

With the Rumble nearing its conclusion, Seth Rollins exacted some much-needed revenge on Roman Reigns, delivering two Stomps to the Tribal Chief. Rollins, with his anger fueling him, locked horns with Punk, while John Cena and Jey Uso teamed up to eliminate Logan Paul in a shocking display of strategy.

Then, the moment that had fans on their feet: Cena and Uso went head-to-head in an epic battle on the ring apron. The iconic Cena attempted his trademark Attitude Adjustment (AA), but Jey Uso took advantage of the situation, using Cena's momentum against him and throwing the veteran out of the ring, securing the victory.

With this shocking elimination, Jey Uso booked his ticket to the biggest stage of them all—WrestleMania 41. As the crowd erupted in applause, it became clear that the Samoan star was no longer just a member of The Bloodline—he was a main-event caliber talent on the path to WWE immortality.

WATCH: Jey Uso wins WWE Royal Rumble 2025

