IShowSpeed's shock WWE Royal Rumble 2025 show: Ronaldo's Siuuu celebration, brutal elimination & more (WATCH)

In a surprising turn of events at the WWE Royal Rumble 2025, internet personality and YouTuber Darren Watkins Jr., better known as IShowSpeed, made a brief but unforgettable appearance in the men’s Royal Rumble match. The event, held at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana, saw the social media star thrust into action, following an unexpected injury to WWE superstar Akira Tozawa.

IShowSpeed, who had been granted backstage access by WWE Chief Content Officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque, was not initially scheduled to compete in the Rumble. Known for his wild and unpredictable online persona, Speed was invited by Triple H to attend the event and even permitted to stream from the prestigious Gorilla position. The YouTuber was expected to remain a spectator, but an unforeseen series of events led to his participation in the match.

As the Rumble unfolded, Tozawa’s entrance was cut short after an apparent injury during his walk to the ring. WWE official Adam Pearce quickly informed Triple H that the Japanese superstar would not be able to continue, prompting a swift decision. Triple H, ever the opportunist, called upon IShowSpeed to replace Tozawa as the next entrant.

Taking to the ring at number 8, Speed joined the match, much to the excitement of the WWE Universe. Despite his lack of wrestling experience, Speed managed to play a small part in the action, assisting Bron Breakker in eliminating Otis and followed it with Cristiano Ronaldo's iconic 'Siuuu' celebration. However, the fun would not last long for the internet sensation.

Speed soon found himself on the receiving end of a brutal spear from Breakker, sending him crashing to the mat. Just moments later, Breakker eliminated Speed by tossing him out of the ring. The chaos continued when Speed was caught outside the ring by Otis, who sent him crashing through the announce table, completing the elimination in a dramatic fashion.

Following his elimination, several videos and photos captured the extent of injury Speed suffered, with one particular picture of him in crutches hitting the Internet by storm. Though Speed’s Rumble cameo was short-lived, it certainly left its mark on the 2025 event, which will be remembered for its unexpected twists, celebrity involvement, and high-profile eliminations.

