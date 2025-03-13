Malaika Arora's Yoga Routine: Strengthen your body and mind with THESE 6 poses

Malaika Arora shares her fitness journey through yoga, showcasing poses like Bridge, Warrior, and Downward-Facing Dog. These asanas help build strength, flexibility, and mental clarity for overall wellness.

article_image1
Nancy Tiwari
Published: Mar 13, 2025, 12:32 PM IST

Malaika Arora has become a symbol of fitness inspiration, regularly sharing glimpses of her yoga practice on social media. The star’s commitment to health and wellness is evident, and her latest video features her performing various yoga poses aimed at enhancing strength and flexibility. Let’s explore these poses.

article_image2

Bridge Pose
One of the key poses in Malaika’s routine is the Bridge Pose, which promotes flexibility and strength. This asana is ideal for strengthening the back, opening up the chest, and alleviating stress. To perform it, lie on your back, bend your knees, and lift your hips. This pose also promotes emotional balance.

 


article_image3

Cat-Cow Pose
Another essential yoga pose for building strength is the Cat-Cow Pose. This dynamic movement alternates between arching and rounding your back, helping release tension in the spine. The fluid motion between the two poses creates a meditative flow, fostering mental clarity and emotional calm while stretching the back and torso.
 

article_image4

Warrior Pose
For those looking to increase their muscle strength and resilience, the Warrior Pose is a powerful addition to any practice. This pose not only strengthens the legs and core but also enhances posture and builds confidence. Both Warrior I and Warrior II can be performed to boost endurance and reduce stress.
 

article_image5

Boat Pose
The Boat Pose, which enhances balance and strengthens the core, is another fantastic addition. Lean back a little while sitting on the mat, then raise your legs into a V. This pose helps to develop a strong and toned stomach by testing the abdominal muscles.
 

article_image6

Downward-Facing Dog
Apart from these positions, another essential yoga stance that is frequently used in Malaika's practice is downward-facing dog. This inversion pose strengthens the arms, legs, and core while stretching the entire body. It is also a great technique to treat back discomfort and encourages improved posture.

article_image7

Meditation Pose
The final pose that is essential for mental clarity is the Meditation Pose. It entails settling the mind, sitting comfortably, and paying attention to the breath. Frequent meditation practice contributes to a healthy mind and body by lowering anxiety, increasing focus, and promoting emotional well-being.

