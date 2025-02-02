WWE Royal Rumble: 20 unforgettable moments that will remain etched in every WWE fan (WATCH)

The Royal Rumble is one of WWE's most thrilling and unpredictable events, where the stakes are sky-high, and history is made.

The WWE Royal Rumble is a treasure trove of surprises, drama, and history-making moments. Over its decades-long history, the event has produced countless jaw-dropping moments that have left fans cheering, crying, or simply stunned. After all, anything can happen in the Rumble!

Here's a list of 20 iconic Royal Rumble moments that WWE fans will never forget.

1. Ric Flair Wins the 1992 Royal Rumble

Ric Flair’s iconic performance in 1992, where he lasted nearly an hour to win the WWE Championship, remains a masterpiece. His heartfelt, tearful promo afterward added to the magic of the moment.

2. Stone Cold Steve Austin’s Dominance

Austin’s unmatched three Royal Rumble victories (1997, 1998, 2001) turned him into a Rumble legend. His cunning elimination of Bret Hart in 1997 and his war against Kane in 2001 were unforgettable highlights.

3. John Cena’s Surprise Return (2008)

Cena’s return at No. 30 in Madison Square Garden after recovering from a torn pectoral shocked the world. The pop from the crowd remains one of the loudest in WWE history.

4. Edge’s Stunning Comebacks (2010 & 2020)

Edge’s two incredible Rumble returns—from injury in 2010 and retirement in 2020—proved his resilience and status as a fan favorite. His emotional 2020 return brought tears to fans’ eyes.

5. Kofi Kingston’s Incredible Saves

Kofi’s athleticism has delivered countless gasp-worthy moments, from handstands to using announcer chairs and barricades to stay in the match. These near-eliminations are now a beloved Rumble tradition.

6. Shawn Michaels’ One-Foot Finish (1995)

HBK made history in 1995 by becoming the first man to win after entering at No. 1. His incredible save, with just one foot on the floor, remains iconic.

7. Brock Lesnar’s 2020 Rampage

Lesnar eliminated 13 competitors in a row, tying the record, before Drew McIntyre took him down in dramatic fashion. Lesnar’s dominance was a spectacle in itself.

8. Rey Mysterio’s Emotional Win (2006)

Dedicated to Eddie Guerrero, Rey’s marathon performance of over an hour remains a feel-good moment. His victory over Randy Orton and Triple H was an emotional triumph.

9. The Undertaker vs. Shawn Michaels Final Two (2007)

Their epic showdown at the end of the 2007 Rumble was essentially a mini-match, setting the stage for their legendary rivalry. The Undertaker’s victory added to his mystique.

10. The Rock and Big Show Controversy (2000)

The Rock’s win in 2000 came with controversy, as replays showed his feet might have touched the floor before Big Show’s. The moment still fuels debates among fans.

11. Hulk Hogan vs. Ultimate Warrior Face-Off (1990)

The two biggest stars of the era squared off for the first time in the 1990 Rumble, electrifying the crowd. Though neither won, this clash set the stage for their WrestleMania VI showdown.

12. AJ Styles’ WWE Debut (2016)

When AJ Styles entered as No. 3 in the 2016 Rumble, the crowd erupted. His long-awaited WWE debut was a monumental moment, and his impressive showing solidified him as a major player.

13. Drew McIntyre Eliminates Brock Lesnar (2020)

Drew McIntyre’s Claymore Kick to eliminate Lesnar sent shockwaves through the WWE Universe. The moment catapulted McIntyre into superstardom, leading to his WrestleMania 36 triumph.

14. Ronda Rousey Arrives (2018)

While not in the Rumble itself, Ronda Rousey’s surprise debut after the first-ever Women’s Royal Rumble match in 2018 stole the spotlight. Her arrival was a game-changer for women’s wrestling.

15. Triple H Wins the WWE Championship (2016)

Triple H entered at No. 30 in 2016, eliminated Roman Reigns, and won the WWE Championship, marking the culmination of his Authority storyline and adding another accolade to his legendary career.

16. Kane’s Record-Setting Night (2001)

Kane eliminated 11 competitors in the 2001 Royal Rumble, a record that stood for 13 years. His dominant performance, complete with a fiery showdown against Stone Cold, was unforgettable.

17. Chris Benoit’s Endurance (2004)

Entering at No. 1, Benoit lasted over an hour to win the 2004 Rumble. His remarkable endurance and technical prowess made it one of the greatest Rumble performances ever.

18. Becky Lynch’s Road to WrestleMania (2019)

After losing her match earlier in the night, Becky Lynch replaced an injured Lana in the Women’s Royal Rumble and won. The victory set her on a path to main-event WrestleMania 35.

19. Randy Orton’s Out-of-Nowhere RKO (2009)

Randy Orton’s vicious RKO on Triple H to secure his 2009 Rumble win was classic Orton. The match solidified his role as a cunning and dangerous heel.

20. Asuka Wins the First Women’s Royal Rumble (2018)

Asuka made history by winning the inaugural Women’s Rumble, showcasing her dominance. The match paved the way for more representation and equality in WWE.

