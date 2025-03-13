7 Beautiful Dupatta to Try with White Kurti for Holi Festival

Lifestyle
Chanderi dupatta is made of silk, cotton, and zari threads. It has very fine designs that enhance its beauty. It is a beautiful option to wear with a white Kurti.
You can style a silk colorful dupatta with a white Kurti. The shiny silk fabric and colorful patterns will give you a stylish look on Holi.
You can try a net dupatta for your white Holi outfit. Orange color net fabric will be perfect for this day. Besides, you can also wear stone net dupattas.
Nowadays the trend of floral dupatta is very popular. Floral print dupattas look very beautiful with white Kurtis. Try it to get a modern and cute look in Holi.
If you want to give your white Kurti a royal and heavy look, then Gota Patti dupatta will be the best with it. The beautiful designs are made on it with zari.
You can style a Banarasi dupatta with your white Kurti. It is embroidered with zari patterns and fine silk threads in bright colors which enhances its beauty.
