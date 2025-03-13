Alia Bhatt Inspired Hairstyles: Chic Looks for Short Hair

Lifestyle
Whether your hair is short or long, you can adopt Alia Bhatt's French braid hairstyle. It will prove to be a perfect choice for college-going girls.
A great hairstyle can also be created by twisting the hair. Alia Bhatt has twisted her hair from the back after parting it in the center and tied it.
Alia Bhatt has created a messy ponytail to complete her ethnic look, which is enhancing her look. You can easily create such a hairstyle at the parlor or at home.
Alia Bhatt garnered a lot of attention by creating a ponytail braid with an embroidered kurta. You too can create a braid with colorful ribbons and get compliments.
If you have short hair and want to make a bun, give your hair a wavy look by applying gel after a side part, like Alia Bhatt.
If your hair is short but you still want to give it a unique look, you can adopt a French braid hairstyle with a saree like Alia Bhatt. Add a colorful ribbon.
Floral Gold Necklace Designs: Look Like a TV Star!
Best Lehenga Designs Inspired by Nimrat Kaur for a Tall Look
6 Circle Pendant Mangalsutra Designs to Enhance Your Beauty
Sakshi Dhoni Inspired Ways to Restyle Your Wedding Nose Ring