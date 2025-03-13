Lifestyle

Alia Bhatt Inspired Hairstyles: Chic Looks for Short Hair

Alia Bhatt's French Braid hairstyle

Whether your hair is short or long, you can adopt Alia Bhatt's French braid hairstyle. It will prove to be a perfect choice for college-going girls.

Center Part Twist Bun Hairstyle

A great hairstyle can also be created by twisting the hair. Alia Bhatt has twisted her hair from the back after parting it in the center and tied it.

Messy Ponytail

Alia Bhatt has created a messy ponytail to complete her ethnic look, which is enhancing her look. You can easily create such a hairstyle at the parlor or at home. 

Add a Ribbon to Ponytail Braid

Alia Bhatt garnered a lot of attention by creating a ponytail braid with an embroidered kurta. You too can create a braid with colorful ribbons and get compliments.

Side Part Wavy Look Hairstyle

If you have short hair and want to make a bun, give your hair a wavy look by applying gel after a side part, like Alia Bhatt.

Matching Ribbon in French Braid

If your hair is short but you still want to give it a unique look, you can adopt a French braid hairstyle with a saree like Alia Bhatt. Add a colorful ribbon.

Floral Gold Necklace Designs: Look Like a TV Star!

Best Lehenga Designs Inspired by Nimrat Kaur for a Tall Look

6 Circle Pendant Mangalsutra Designs to Enhance Your Beauty

Sakshi Dhoni Inspired Ways to Restyle Your Wedding Nose Ring