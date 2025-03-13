Stephen King's 'Cujo' set to return to big screen; read details

Cujo was first adapted from King's 1981 psychological horror novel of the same name where Cujo is at first a lovable St. Bernard, but after being bitten by a bat becomes everyone's worst enemy.

Author
Team Asianet Newsable
ANI |Updated: Mar 13, 2025, 10:07 AM IST

A movie reboot of the Stephen King novel Cujo is in the making. As per The Hollywood Reporter, Netflix has given a green light to the project, which Roy Lee will produce.

The project is a remake of the horror story about a mother and son who fight off a rabid dog while trapped in their car. Cujo was first adapted from King's 1981 psychological horror novel of the same name where Cujo is at first a lovable St. Bernard, but after being bitten by a bat becomes everyone's worst enemy.

In the 1983 film Cujo, a mother, Donna (Dee Wallace), and her son, Tad (Danny Pintauro) come into contact with Cujo and must fight for their lives. King's novels, starting with 1976's Carrie, have long been picked up by Hollywood for movie adaptations.

These include book-to-screen adaptations of The Shining, The Shawshank Redemption, Stand by Me, It and the sequel It Chapter Two. 

Other recent adaptations include Lewis Pullman and Alfre Woodard starring in the horror drama Salem's Lot, a Max series about an author who returns to his hometown in search of creative inspiration, only to find it under attack by a monster.

Mike Flanagan also worked with King on adaptations of Life of Chuck, Doctor Sleep and Gerald's Game 

